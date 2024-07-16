Adele typically takes her time while making music — remember, there was a six-year gap between her record-breaking 25 and her most recent album, 30 — so it’s not a huge surprise that it’ll be awhile before she releases any new songs. In an interview with German outlet 2DF, Adele revealed that she wants to take a “big break” after playing her last shows of 2024, and has no intent to make new music anytime soon.

“I don’t have any plans for new music, at all,” she explained. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

However, Adele made sure to clarify that she has no plans to quit for good. Rather, she just wants some time away from the public eye. “I don't like being famous,” she said. “I love that I get to make music all the time.”

Before she takes her big break, fans still have a few chances to see Adele perform. The singer is set to spend August in Munich, where she will play 10 special shows at a custom-built pop-up stadium. She will then return to Las Vegas for the final 10 dates of her Weekends with Adele residency, the last of which will take place on Nov. 23.

Adele’s Other “Creative Projects”

Adele performs onstage during "Weekends with Adele" on January 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although new music isn’t on the horizon, it seems that Adele wants to take on some other “creative projects” in the near future. In a December interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she expressed interest in making her acting debut, though the film she wants to make hasn’t quite come together yet.

“There is one movie I want to do, but the guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it,” she explained, without revealing the screenwriter in question. “I bug him every now and then about it, but he’s just not there yet. But that’s the only role I ever want. Because I think I’d nail it. I think I’d do really, really, really good at it.”

She also said her dream job is to become a “script reader” for major studios, adding, “People think it’s hilarious, and they don’t take me seriously.” But as any Adele fan will tell you, you underestimate the singer at your peril — so don’t be surprised if Adele ends up acquiring some film credits.