Adele’s Boyfriend Was “Livid” Over This Fan Interaction At The Singer’s Show

Adele is seemingly having the time of her life performing at her Las Vegas residency, particularly when interacting with the audience. Each night has produced its fair share of hilarious moments, including footage of what looked like someone trying to slip the singer their phone number as she walked through the crowd. However, the “Easy On Me” musician has since cleared up the miscommunication.

As Adele told the Dec. 4 crowd, the man in question was actually trying to sell her a car. “Someone texted me something this morning saying that a guy tried to give me his number last night when I was walking through this way,” she said. “He wasn’t. He was trying to make me buy a car from him, [which] was actually what he was doing.” Adele then joked that her boyfriend, Rich Paul, “was livid… He was like, ‘that man’s getting put to sleep.’”

The singer later interrupted her own show to give a shoutout to Lizzo after watching her HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo — even though she hates music documentaries. “I haven’t got time for anyone to be doing documentaries in your 30s and 40s. Unless you’re Tina Turner or The Beatles, get out of town!” she exclaimed. “But I absolutely loved it, it was so sincere and truthful.” Adele described how much of an “amazing person” Lizzo is, revealing that she “sends flowers to you, she remembers little things about you. She’s amazing, so I’d like to give her all of my love.”

Lizzo later reciprocated those feelings on Twitter, adding that they needed a karaoke party in Vegas. Maybe the “About Damn Time” singer could make a surprise appearance during the residency? You never know.