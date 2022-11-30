Adele wants her fans to go easy on themselves. At her long awaited Las Vegas residency, the British phenom has been taking time during the shows to thank her fans for sticking with her after she had to postpone the block of performances earlier this year. But when she recently tried to take a selfie with a fan in the audience, Adele was shocked to find that the fan was using a filter that altered her features.

“What have you done to my face?!” Adele says in a viral video in which she is seen leaning in to take a picture with a fan who was using a filter that thinned out their noses and jawlines. “Get that filter off my face!”

After the initial shock wore off, Adele sought to understand why the fan used the filter in the first place. “Why do you use filters like that? We don’t look like that, darling,” she said, lovingly. “I know,” the fan replied and quickly turned off the filter to get a proper snap with the singer before bursting into tears. The user @ilovejamyg, whose bio indicates she is a Playboy Playmate, nodded to the moment in her caption on Instagram writing, “She called me out and I was here for it. Lol literally speechless!”

Adele’s residency has been met with both critical and fan love, and videos from the concerts have shown that the singer is having a blast bringing her music to life. In one viral post, Adele can be seen attempting the Megan Thee Stallion TikTok dance to her song “Water Under the Bridge,” while she posted about her emotions around performing in another.

Adele’s residency is running until March 25, 2023, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets and say “hello” to the queen, just make sure you keep the filters off.