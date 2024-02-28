Adele Postpones Her Las Vegas Residency Shows Due To Illness

Adele is taking some time for herself. Late on Feb. 27, the singer announced that she had to put her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, on pause due to health reasons. As she explained in an Instagram note, she had fallen ill since the previous leg ended in November and never took the time to recover fully.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” she wrote. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before the shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on doctors’ orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

As a result, Adele is postponing 10 shows that were scheduled from March 1-30 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and is currently trying to reschedule those weekends. “We are working out the details and you will be sent the information ASAP,” she wrote.

She was even more apologetic in her caption, writing, “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x.”

Adele performs onstage during "Weekends with Adele" on January 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Adele’s Las Vegas residency has faced setbacks. She postponed her initial planned run in early 2022, just a day before it was scheduled to begin. She explained the show wasn’t ready in an emotional Instagram video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you,” she said. “I can’t give you what I have right now.”

She opened up about the postponement to Elle that August, calling it “the worst moment of my career, by far” and explaining her dissatisfaction with the planned show. “There was just no soul in it,” she said. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy.”

Adele’s revamped show eventually opened in November 2022 to great reviews, leading her to extend the residency twice, playing a total of 80 shows thus far. She’s currently set to resume performing in May, with ten shows scheduled through June 15, before she heads overseas in August for a limited residency in Munich.