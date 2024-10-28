Adele’s heart will go on for Celine Dion. On Oct. 28, the singer took to social media to personally thank Dion for attending her Las Vegas residency show, Weekends With Adele, two nights prior and made it clear how much the gesture meant to her.

At her Oct. 26 show, Adele walked through the audience while performing “When We Were Young” and noticed Dion in one of the VIP boxes. The performer burst into tears and beelined over to give her a sweet embrace. Dion then held her hand as they exchanged words. When she sat down, Dion wiped away her tears as Adele choked up even more and asked the crowd to applaud the singer.

As Adele wrote in her note, she has performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the past two years, which was initially custom-built for Celine Dion’s first Las Vegas residency back in 2004. This is not something she takes lightly. “It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her,” she wrote. “I have a picture of her that I touch every night before I walk on.”

She stated that Dion’s attendance was “a surprise” and described what a “MOMENT!!!” it was for her. “Celine I love you so very very much,” she wrote. “Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, yet alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family.”

Adele ended her sentimental post by thanking Dion directly and sharing how much she’s enjoyed following in her Vegas footsteps. “I have loved being there, it has been such an honor, and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever,” she said. “Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”

Adele & Celine’s History

Over the years, Adele and Dion have made it clear how big of a fan they are of each other. The two first united at the 2017 Grammys when Dion presented the award for song of the year, which went to Adele’s “Hello.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

A year later, in January 2018, Adele went to Dion’s Vegas show at the Colosseum and posted about the experience on Instagram while wearing her merch. “Queen Celine!” she declared. “What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy New Year lady x.”

It turns out that Adele’s fandom goes much deeper than expected. In 2021, she admitted in her “73 Questions” video for Vogue that her “proudest possession” was a piece of Dion’s (used) gum.

“It’s pretty amazing,” she explained. “James Corden — who’s a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did — did one with her. He knew how much of a fan I was of her, and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper, and he framed it for me.” Now, that’s what you call friendship.