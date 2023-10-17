American Horror Story Season 12 — aka AHS: Delicate — has been one of the show’s buzziest seasons yet, thanks in large part to its iconic co-star: Kim Kardashian. Kardashian plays the stylish Siobhan Corbyn, the publicist-slash-bestie to actor and hopeful mom-to-be Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts).

The Kardashian connection generated some of the season’s most fun theories: like that Kim’s character was written as a parody of her own very famous family (especially her momager, Kris Jenner).

Reality TV clout isn’t the only thing going for Delicate, though. The Guardian’s review notes that the season has “more of a focus than usual,” and the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus declares Delicate is “refreshing the series' formula with a slow-burn chiller.”

But, sadly for viewers who’d like to watch the season in its entirety as quickly as possible, Delicate will roll out more slowly than previous AHS installments, because it’s being split into two parts — the first of which concludes on Oct. 18.

So, when will AHS: Delicate return for Part 2? Here’s everything to know about the second half of the season, and how to pass the time before its return.

Delicate Is Still, Uh, Gestating

Eric Liebowitz/FX

Don’t expect a speedy turnaround for Part 2. FX hasn’t announced an official return date, and Variety simply reports that the second half will drop sometime in 2024 — which is a pretty broad window.

It’s unclear how much of Delicate’s season was filmed before production was paused due to writers’ and actors’ strikes, adding more uncertainty to a potential return timeline.

A Franchise First

American Horror Story has never done a two-part season quite like this, so there’s no precedent to look back on.

Although Season 10’s Double Feature technically had two parts, they were intended to be separate stories from the start. (Before Season 10 was announced, series co-creator Ryan Murphy told Variety he was “dealing with two ideas,” and Double Feature was speculated to be his best-of-both-worlds solution.) Plus, the full season aired consecutively, with no break in-between stories.

Eric Liebowitz/FX

Conversely, Delicate’s split release schedule is likely the result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Though the WGA strike ended in late September, the actors' strike is still ongoing as of mid-October.

For A Peek Ahead...

For those desperate to know what’s really going on in the disturbing Delicate and can’t wait for Part 2, there’s a solution. Season 12 is based on the novel, Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine — so to find out what’ll presumably happen next, simply read ahead.