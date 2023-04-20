When it comes to festival season — and most things, really — Emma Roberts is truly doing it the right way. And while she may be a total scream queen on-screen (anyone else rewatch American Horror Story: Coven at the start of every single fall?), her approach to life, beauty, and self-care rituals is much more laidback and down to earth than one might imagine.

Case in point? Roberts is one of many A-list celebs who has taken to the recent Coachella trend of scaling back the out-there ‘fits and excessive face gems in lieu of comfy denim and low-maintenance glam. And TBH, she’s learned that keeping it simple and taking care of her skin is truly the key to surviving the harsh desert heat.

Below, the actor, boy mom, and Belletrist founder chats exclusively with Bustle to share her festival must-haves, the products and routines she swears by, and a tiny sneak peek into her upcoming American Horror Story character (who, ICYMI, will be joined by none other than Kim Kardashian).

When it comes to packing for Revolve Festival, what are some of the must-bring products you always have on hand?

I like to keep it simple for Revolve Festival and Coachella [as] in the past I’ve overpacked and overdid my makeup in the heat.

My number one is sunscreen, [and] I love the Charlotte Tilbury SPF 50 that’s also a primer under makeup. I have to have a good mist in my bag as well. Right now I love the Tower 28 mist.

I always bring under-eye patches for me and my friends. Wander Beauty makes patches that work and look super cute.

What are your luxe beauty essentials that you're willing to spend more on?

I will splurge on face cream and serums, [and] I love La Mer. My skin tends to be dry, so I’m always looking for something to moisturize and make me dewy. I like the Hyaluronic Sea Serum by OSEA, [and] their body oil is amazing. I discovered it when I was pregnant and have been using it and giving it as a gift since.

On the other end, what about the affordable faves you love?

I like having some staples that I can get anywhere. I have been using the Neutrogena blue makeup remover wipes for 15 years and haven’t found anything that beats it. I always have the Bioderma Sensibio H20 Sensitive Skin micellar water when I’m traveling for a refresh, without having to wash my face.

What is your signature lip color?

It’s Pillow Talk by Charlotte Tilbury all day for me.

As a mom, an actor, an entrepreneur, and more — what are some of your wellness practices and routines that you live by?

I have to have time for myself to recharge or I can’t focus on anything properly. I love to take a nice bath at night after I put Rhodes to bed.

I’m so into the Prima CBD bath bombs lately, they moisturize and relax. I put my phone in the other room and will read a book or listen to a sound bath. The Spirited Soul on Spotify is my go to.

I know you can’t share too much from American Horror Story Season 12 just yet — but how does this character differ from the ones you've played in the past?

This character is much more grown up. She dresses very Carolyn Bessette, ’90s New York — I’m obsessed with my character’s style this season.