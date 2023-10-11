AHS fans have heaped praise on Kim Kardashian’s acting chops in Season 12 of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology, American Horror Story: Delicate. Now, viewers on Reddit are convinced the reality star’s performance has been directly inspired by her real life.

Kardashian portrays the high-powered publicist Siobhan Walsh in the series, and one eagle-eyed fan listed similarities between the SKIMS founder and her AHS persona — starting with one scene that shows Kardashian’s character ranting about how actors like Jamie Lee Curtis are sick of being referred to as “nepo babies.”

“Her sisters are constantly being referred to as nepo babies,” the Redditor noted, suggesting this particular line might have been inspired by Kardashian’s own reality.

In another scene highlighted on Reddit, Siobhan (aka Kardashian) finds a vintage dress for Emma Roberts’ character, Anna Victoria Alcott, and asks her not to rip it. “This feels like a parody of Kim’s controversial decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala,” the fan also speculated.

Kendall Jenner’s viral attempt at slicing a cucumber, which occurred in a Season 2 episode of The Kardashians, is also thought to have inspired another AHS: Delicate scene. “In a recent episode they zoom in on her [Kardashian] cutting a cucumber,” the Redditor pointed out.

Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story: Delicate

Many fans agree that parallels between American Horror Story: Delicate and Kardashian’s own life are no coincidence. “It’s definitely intentional, both in the writing and in her acting,” another user commented. “Anyone who doesn’t think this is underthinking it.”

Prior to this latest Reddit theory, fans also noted that Kardashian’s Siobhan is not too dissimilar to her real-life momager, Kris Jenner.

“So Kim K is playing her mom in American Horror Story,” one fan commented on X following the season’s debut, while another chimed in: “Kim Kardashian basically being Kris Jenner in AHS Delicate is amazing.”