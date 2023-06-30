Alan Arkin Dead At 89: Celebrities & Fans Pay Tribute To The Oscar Winner

Actor Alan Arkin has died at 89. His death was confirmed by Arkin’s three sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony on June 30, who gave a joint statement to PEOPLE paying tribute to their father’s legacy. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” they wrote. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.” Variety confirmed that Arkin died on June 29 at his home in Carlsbad, Calif. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Arkin’s career dates back to the 1960s, when he made his debut on the Broadway stage and won a Tony Award for his performance in Enter Laughing. He went on to build a lengthy career in film and TV, starring in beloved movies like Edward Scissorhands, The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, and Argo, which netted his most recent Oscar nomination. Arkin earned four Oscar nods, winning Best Supporting Actor in 2006 for his critically acclaimed turn in Little Miss Sunshine. Most recently, he starred in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method, earning two Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations. He also made forays into the worlds of music, as a member of the ’50s folk group the Tarriers, and directing, helming several Broadway productions in the ’70s.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Arkin’s fans and peers, including co-stars like Natasha Lyonne, who called him her favorite “movie dad,” and celebrities like Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph and The White Lotus star Michael Imperioli.

Fans are also paying tribute to the actor by remembering some of Arkin’s funniest quotes and most emotional scenes in films like Serpentine! and Little Miss Sunshine.

Along with his three sons, Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, who he married in 1996, as well as four grandchildren, Molly, Emmet, Atticus, and Abigail Arkin, and his great-grandson Elliott Arkin.