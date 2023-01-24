M3GAN star Allison Williams (without her terrifying doll) and Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed revealed the nominees for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24 — leading to several snubs and surprises. The 95th Academy Awards, which will be televised live on ABC on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET, will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from inside Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. This marks Kimmel’s third time as the emcee, joining Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel, and David Niven as three-time hosts.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the pack with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Supporting Actress for both Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front followed with nine nods apiece, including Best Picture.

On the acting front, Angela Bassett became the first actor to be nominated for a Marvel film, getting recognized as Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, alongside Hsu, Curtis, Hong Chau, and Kerry Condon. Remarkably, Hollywood’s late awards season push for Andrea Riseborough paid off, as she got nominated for Best Actress alongside Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, and Michelle Williams. In the Best Original Song category, Rihanna became a first-time nominee with “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Lady Gaga received her fourth Oscar nod for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

Of course, with this many notable nominations come many snubs. Despite Avatar: The Way of Water breaking box office records and getting a Best Picture nod, James Cameron was passed over for Best Director, as were all female filmmakers. Widely predicted contenders Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis were snubbed in Best Actress, meaning that no Black women were nominated in the category, and the star-studded cast of Women Talking did not land a single acting nomination.

Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, the former of which is best known for the infamous La La Land debacle. The late-night host proved himself adept at managing crisis situations live, making him an ideal choice to helm the first Oscars since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage in 2022. As a result, Smith was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years, so while presenters and performers have yet to be confirmed, don’t expect Smith to be on the list.

Read below for the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Director

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

“Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman (Diane Warren)

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson)

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski)

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina 1985

Close

EØ

The Quiet Girl

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Ostlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson

Living - Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick - Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie

Women Talking - Sarah Polley

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound