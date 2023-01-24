Movies
The 2023 Oscar Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once Leads With 11 Nods
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th Academy Awards for the third time on March 12 in Los Angeles.
M3GAN star Allison Williams (without her terrifying doll) and Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed revealed the nominees for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24 — leading to several snubs and surprises. The 95th Academy Awards, which will be televised live on ABC on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET, will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from inside Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. This marks Kimmel’s third time as the emcee, joining Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel, and David Niven as three-time hosts.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the pack with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Supporting Actress for both Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front followed with nine nods apiece, including Best Picture.
On the acting front, Angela Bassett became the first actor to be nominated for a Marvel film, getting recognized as Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, alongside Hsu, Curtis, Hong Chau, and Kerry Condon. Remarkably, Hollywood’s late awards season push for Andrea Riseborough paid off, as she got nominated for Best Actress alongside Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, and Michelle Williams. In the Best Original Song category, Rihanna became a first-time nominee with “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Lady Gaga received her fourth Oscar nod for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.
Of course, with this many notable nominations come many snubs. Despite Avatar: The Way of Water breaking box office records and getting a Best Picture nod, James Cameron was passed over for Best Director, as were all female filmmakers. Widely predicted contenders Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis were snubbed in Best Actress, meaning that no Black women were nominated in the category, and the star-studded cast of Women Talking did not land a single acting nomination.
Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, the former of which is best known for the infamous La La Land debacle. The late-night host proved himself adept at managing crisis situations live, making him an ideal choice to helm the first Oscars since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage in 2022. As a result, Smith was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years, so while presenters and performers have yet to be confirmed, don’t expect Smith to be on the list.
Read below for the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees.
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Director
- Todd Field - Tár
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
- “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman (Diane Warren)
- “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)
- “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson)
- “Naatu Naatu” from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)
- “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina 1985
- Close
- EØ
- The Quiet Girl
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
- Tár - Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Ostlund
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson
- Living - Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick - Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie
- Women Talking - Sarah Polley
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Documentary Short Subject
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure A Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best Documentary Feature
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick