Alexa Demie Got Real About Barbie Ferreira Leaving Euphoria

Kat Hernandez probably could’ve handled Alamo faster than any other character on Euphoria, even Alexa Demie’s Maddy. But sadly, it wasn’t meant to be. In her new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Demie revealed her reaction when her Euphoria co-star Barbie Ferreira left the HBO series after Season 2, calling it a “brave move” on her part.

In her interview, Demie reflected on the many reasons behind Euphoria’s Season 3 delays, saying that she never felt any uncertainty about the show returning, but “I was doing my best to surrender.” However, Ferreira’s departure did affect her. “I was bummed, but I really respected her decision,” she said. “She has to take care of herself.”

Elsewhere, Demie opened up about her relationship with the rest of the cast, saying they didn’t communicate about contracts or the show’s status during their hiatus.

“We don’t speak about business,” she said. “Zendaya’s great, she’ll give me advice if I ask. But what works for one person is not going to work for me and vice versa. We all chose a very interesting path. But it doesn’t feel like an elephant in the room, it feels natural. Who wants to talk about business?”

Eddy Chen/HBO

Ferreira announced that she was leaving Euphoria months after Season 2 ended in 2022, where her character was often relegated to the sidelines as Maddy’s loyal sidekick, despite having one of the most acclaimed storylines in the first season. However, her choice sparked speculation about behind-the-scenes drama, with rumors flying that she stormed off set due to creative differences with writer-creator Sam Levinson.

Years later, Ferreira cleared the air to Bustle, confirming that she “never walked off” while filming. “I sprained my ankle,” she explains. “It was one of those rumors that just spread. It was so funny to me because I’m such a people pleaser. I have never been late to anything in my life. I’m the dork who’s there before people are even setting up.”

As she explained on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she left Euphoria because she and the writers couldn’t “land on anything” for how to develop Kat. “It was a long process of being like, ‘I don't know if this is it for me,’” she said. “Then having conversations with people and us trying to figure out how to make Kat a fully fleshed-out character, and it just wasn't going anywhere.” While the show may now be over, Kat still deserves some justice.