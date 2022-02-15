Family Ties Are Pushed To The Limit In Traces Season 2

Debuting in 2019, Traces followed three forensic scientists working for the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science (SIFA), while they investigated an unsolved murder. As it would later turn out, this cold case was connected to lab assistant Emma Hedges on a major personal level, as the victim was her mum.

By the end of the first season, Emma was getting close to finally solving the mystery surrounding her mother’s murder. But according to Traces actor Martin Compston, season two will pick up a little while after the events of the first series. Molly Windsor, who plays Emma, told RadioTimes.com that season two will answer a lot of unanswered questions from the first series. “I think it’s that stuff to me that’s really interesting, and it goes beyond the whodunnit of season one.”

So here’s everything you need to know about Traces season two, and what to expect from the storyline.

What’s the plot of Traces S2?

Lab assistant Emma is now training to be a forensic chemist while she waits for the trial for her mother’s murder to conclude. Emma’s boyfriend Daniel will be giving evidence against his dad in the High Court. We’ll see if Emma and Daniel’s relationship can withstand the drama that unfolds. Another storyline sees a church hall being bombed, Sarah and Kathy tasked with finding the culprit.

According to RadioTimes.com, this bombing plot will “form the dramatic impetus for the rest of the season” as the SIFA investigate the initial bombing as well as a series of other homemade devices being set off in and around Dundee.

Is there a trailer for Traces S2?

There’s no trailer as such, but RadioTimes.com has shared an exclusive preview clip of the first episode, which shows Daniel preparing for the trial of his father, Phil MacAfee, who is being charged with the murder of Emma’s mother. You can watch it here.

Who’s in the cast of Traces S2?

Cheat actress Molly Windsor, Breaking Bad’s Laura Fraser, and You Me Her’s Jennifer Spence all return as the main trio of Emma Hedges, Sarah Gordon, and Kathy Torrance. Line of Duty’s Martin Compston returns as Daneil MacAfee, alongside Shetland’s Michael Nardone as DCI Neil McKinven, EastEnders’ Laurie Brett as Izzy Alessi, Marple’s John Gordon Sinclair as Drew Cubbin, and Delicious’ Vincent Regan as Phil MacAfee.

When does Traces S2 air?

Traces season two premieres at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 on Alibi. You can watch Alibi on Sky (channel 132) and Virgin Media (126), as well as on-demand via UKTV Play.