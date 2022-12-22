Alice In Borderland Season 3 Might Happen Sooner Than You Think

After two long years, Alice in Borderland Season 2 finally dropped on Netflix Dec. 22 — and with the second installment of the dystopian series comes plenty of questions. What are the borderlands, anyway? How did Arisu and Usagi end up here? And perhaps most importantly, will there be an Alice in Borderland Season 3?

So far, Netflix hasn’t announced whether there will be another installment. However, the show has been popular on the streamer, especially following the enormous success of Squid Game, which sparked many viewers’ intrigue in the similarly gory games seen on Alice in Borderland. “Our service picked up on this connection and started recommending Alice to more members who hadn’t already seen the show,” Netflix executive Michael Smith said at 2021’s Tokyo International Film Festival, per Business Insider.

While viewers wait for Netflix to announce its next move, here’s everything we know about a potential Alice in Borderland Season 3.

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Cast

If Alice in Borderland Season 3 is confirmed by Netflix, it wouldn’t be the same without our favorite duo at the heart of the show. You can likely expect Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya to reprise their roles as Arisu and Usagi, respectively.

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Plot

While avoiding plot specifics from Season 2, it’s safe to say that there is still plenty to explore in Alice in Borderland Season 3. The show is based on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name, so you can easily compare the show to the book — however, there’s also a 2020 sequel, Alice in Borderland: Retry, which would provide even more material to cover in future seasons.

The show has been pretty faithful to its source material so far, but there’s room to deviate, too. “I read [the manga] inside and out, trying to find the essence of what would make this material really fun,” director Sato Shinsuke told Screen Anarchy in 2020. “Of course, I would reinterpret that, and give it a rebirth, if you will, through my creative process.”

Kumiko Tsuchiya

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

Because Alice in Borderland only just dropped its second season, it could be a while before a third installment is confirmed — and even longer before we get a release date. However, there’s reason to be optimistic that a potential Alice in Borderland Season 3 could premiere earlier than December 2024, which would be the same amount of time we saw between Season 1 and Season 2.

For starters, as Game Revolution and Radio Times note, there have been some rumors that Alice in Borderland Season 3 may already be in the works. Game Revolution also reports that the second season (like many shows) experienced COVID-related filming delays, which could help to explain the two-year gap between seasons. Going forward, then, it seems possible that future production on Alice in Borderland would be a little smoother — and, hopefully, faster.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on a potential Alice in Borderland Season 3 becomes available.