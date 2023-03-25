Alison Hammond Has Literally Made Millions Since Big Brother

In a brilliant turn of events for baking fans and hun enthusiasts alike, Alison Hammond is set to become the new host of The Great British Bake Off. After the show’s 2022 series came to a close, Matt Lucas confirmed that he would be leaving the baking competition, prompting heaps of speculation about who might take up the mantle alongside Noel Fielding. A former celebrity Bake Off contestant, who knows all too well what it takes to triumph in the tent, many fans suggested that Hammond could be a worthy contender. When she originally competed on the show, she single handedly created one of the show’s most iconic moments, memorably spiralling into a panic when her oven door disappeared, and bragging about her baking talents.

“In three years, I don’t think we’ve ever met anybody with this much confidence,” said Prue Leith, after Hammond declared herself a natural baker with a knack for brownies. In a true full-circle moment, she’s now landed the top job. She’s certainly come a long way from her beginnings on Big Brother back in the early noughties, and is also well known for presenting This Morning, along with the 2022 BAFTAs. As the queen of huns prepares to take up her throne at the head of the Bake Off tent, here’s her net worth and how she’s made her millions.

3 Ways Alison Hammond Makes Her Millions

Reality TV

Way back in 2002, Hammond made her major telly debut as a contestant on Big Brother. At the time, the Birmingham local was working as a cinema usher. “Everyone kept saying: ‘You should go into Big Brother.’ At the time I was £4,000 in debt. I went into an internet cafe to apply online,” she told ITV’s Lorraine in 2022. Though she was only in the house for a mere fifteen days, her sense of humour and general antics – including the iconic moment where she accidentally breaks a picnic bench while trying to talk to security guards patrolling the studio – caught the eye of TV producers. Ultimately her stint on Big Brother (no matter how short) paved the way for the career that followed.

Since then, Hammond’s taken part in a whole host of other reality shows such as: Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Masterchef, The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off, and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Presenting

Following a previous stint as a Loose Women panellist, along with regular appearances on This Morning, Hammond took over the chat show’s Friday slot with Dermot O’Leary back in 2020. The Mirror reports that Hammond’s current presenting role there nets her an estimated £600k each year.

On top of her regular gig on This Morning, Hammond also hosted this year’s BAFTAs alongside Richard E. Grant, for an undisclosed sum. Ahead of the ceremony she joked about her plan to ply stars with “champagne and Haribo” to help them relax and open up during interviews, adding: “I will probably get them crying and thanking their mum.”

The announcement that Hammond is set to head into telly’s most intense baking tent will only add to her earnings. The Sun previously reported that current host Noel Fielding – who will continue to present the baking competition opposite Hammond – earns around £200k per series of The Great British Bake Off, and it’s likely that she’ll be on similar money. Publicly available financial documents show that as of May 2022, Hammond’s company held £133k in net assets — almost double the previous tax year.

Brand Partnerships

From interning at NatWest to striking up partnerships with Crown Bingo, In The Style, and DFS, Hammond’s had all kinds of different commercial deals on the go over the years. Though it’s not clear how much she was paid for each, celebs can often bag hundreds of thousands for linking up with brands and fronting their ad campaigns.

For Christmas last year, meanwhile, Hammond donned regal attire to become the star of Sainsbury’s 2022 campaign – starring as a fussy Countess with contempt for traditional Christmas pud. Unhappy with the treats on offer, she orders a quivering young cook to rustle up something different, before declaring his caramelised biscuit creation “a little bit of me. Well done, babs!”

What is Alison Hammond’s Net Worth?

Thanks to an impressive number of regular presenting gigs, a handful of stints on reality TV since Big Brother, and various adverts and brand partnerships, The Mirror estimates that Hammond could be worth anywhere between £1 million and £4 million.