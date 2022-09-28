While summer may be over, Bachelor Nation is getting ready to spend some time at the beach in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Everyone’s favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette alums will head to the beaches of Mexico, and two contestants hoping for another shot at love are Serene Russell of Clayton’s season and Brandon Jones of Michelle’s season. If you’re a fan of the franchise, the prospect of Serene and Brandon getting together doesn’t seem all that farfetched. People were already shipping the couple once Serene was eliminated from Clayton’s season in February 2022.

Once the Season 8 promo was released, fans couldn’t help but spot the budding relationship between Brandon and Serene. In the clip, Serena says, "I really wanna see Brandon from Michelle's season. I mean, if Brandon doesn't come down the stairs today, I will be a little disappointed." Luckily, Serene doesn’t have to worry about being disappointed because all the clues from this promo to an unconfirmed finale leak seem to point to Brandon and Serene becoming one of Paradise’s newest couples.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 Premiere

As the promo for the Season 8 premiere reveals, Brandon shows up on the beach and expresses his feelings about Serene, calling her “absolutely insanely beautiful.” He adds, “So I wanna pull her away. Have a nice little talk with her." The teaser includes more of their banter and flirting, as the two warm up to each other after feeling nervous at first. If this early sneak peek is any indication, things are looking good for the couple. Even Teddi and Genevieve agree, gushing about how Serene already looks like she’s head over heels for the Portland resident in the clip.

Brandon & Serene’s Instagram Clues

Brandon and Serene follow one another on Instagram, which is a promising sign that the couple might still be together after filming. On Sept. 11, she posted a photo of herself, grinning against a blue sky with a caption that reads, “and all the pieces f a l l right into place.” It’s not a direct reference to a relationship and may just mean Serene is a fan of autumn. But given the post's proximity to when Serene appeared on the penultimate episode of this season’s Bachelorette, it could be a hint, especially because Serene was on the episode promoting Paradise. Most couples are overly secretive about their relationship status after the show, so beyond these little clues, there’s not much else than what we’ve seen in the show.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 Spoilers

Potential spoilers for Season 8 ahead. It should come as a surprise to no one that Reality Steve already has the goods when it comes to Bachelor In Paradise Season 8. In July 2022, the blogger leaked a long unconfirmed list of Paradise couples who leave the season engaged or broken up. According to the unverified leak, Brandon and Serene leave the beach engaged! Filming for Season 8 reportedly wrapped in late June, so any updates or clues about the current status of their engagement are unknown. Fans will need to wait and see where Brandon and Serene stand today when the Paradise finale airs in November.