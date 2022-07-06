The Bachelorette’s upcoming cycle will look a little different than usual. Audiences won’t only be watching one person’s journey toward love. This season, we’ve got two bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, the two standouts from Clayton Echard’s explosive The Bachelor. With two leads, we’ll see double the drama and romance, and as Rachel says in a Season 19 sneak peek, she thinks Gabby and her will finally get their “happy ending.”

Details surrounding Gabby and Rachel’s season have been closely guarded. Despite speculation about their engagement statuses, fans can expect Gabby and Rachel to avoid spoiling anything before the Season 19 finale. To her credit, Rachel was a part of one of the franchise’s most infamous and unpredictable endings ever, and she managed to keep that under wraps.

However, just because Rachel is careful about giving anything away about her season, it doesn’t mean fans haven’t already begun speculating about her potential engagement. Rumors started to swirl in May 2022 when Rachel posted a story of herself with her best friend and fellow pilot Nathanial Bulle fussing with a bottle of champagne. Although the duo was unsuccessful in opening the bottle with the butter knife they were using, fans couldn’t help but wonder if there was a special occasion worth commemorating. Before disappearing from her story, the video made its rounds on Reddit, causing one fan to ask, “Ohhh celebrating something?!”

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

While we’re unable to identify the exact reason for Rachel’s champagne celebration, we can at least hope that her suitors are better at popping the question than her friend is at popping bottles. (Remember Champagne-Gate?) Speaking of those suitors, reality television blogger Reality Steve has already leaked the identities of Rachel’s final four men. If you’d like to know exactly who makes it to hometowns, you can read the list of Rachel’s top four on Reality Steve’s Twitter. But for those who want to remain unspoiled, know that Rachel travels across the country to meet all her guys’ families.

There are also some more rumors afoot that include some crossover between Rachel and Gabby’s final few men. Things may get a bit “spoiler-y” from here on out, so read at your own risk. Though it’s completely unsubstantiated, one contestant may be in both Gabby and Rachel’s final four. Rachel is rumored to make four hometown visits, and only three of Gabby’s dates have been confirmed by Reality Steve. Could that mean one man may be courting both women? But that’s just one reason of many that could explain why Gabby’s fourth hometown date is unknown. Regardless, it looks like Rachel and Gabby will make it to the finale. While we don’t know if Rachel will get engaged yet, we can find solace in knowing that she will at least get close to it.