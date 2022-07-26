During the first week of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s Bachelorette season, the women made a surprising change to Bachelor Nation tradition by canceling the rose ceremony — and two weeks later, they’ve put another twist on the show’s exit ritual. As of the July 25 Bachelorette episode, the pool of prospective suitors will be split into two groups: Gabby’s men, and Rachel’s men.

Though several of the contestants were already gravitating toward one Bachelorette or the other, the new system forces everyone to make a choice — i.e., no more love triangles or indecision.

The rule change came after an emotional series of events for Gabby, in particular. During a one-on-one date with Erich Schwer (and Gabby’s Grandpa John!), the Bachelorette opened up being estranged from her mom, and her fears about not being chosen by any of the men. “I can’t like, explain what it’s like to have a mom who doesn’t love you,” Gabby told producers, after excusing herself from the dinner date. “Like, it’s hard. Am I too broken for anyone to love?”

Gabby’s fears were reinforced later on, when three men in a row (!!) told her they were more into Rachel, and weren’t all super nice about it. Jacob Rapini (formerly known as Shirtless Jacob) basically said he’d leave the show if Gabby were the only Bachelorette — but told her she was “smokin’” as a consolation prize. And predicted villain Hayden Markowitz suggested Gabby was more “rough around the edges” than Rachel which, yikes.

After consulting with each other, Rachel and Gabby decided on the new rose ceremony format — and it was a ride. Here’s everyone who went home on The Bachelorette Week 3, and why.

Why Did Jacob Go Home On The Bachelorette?

Though Jacob said he had stronger feelings for Rachel than for Gabby, Rachel clearly didn’t feel the same. Jacob didn’t get a rose from either woman during the Week 3 Bachelorette rose ceremony, so he had to leave the show — hopefully on that magnificent white horse of his.

Why Did Termayne Go Home On The Bachelorette?

Termayne Harper was the first person to reject Rachel’s rose. “I feel like we could be great friends outside of this, obviously, but I feel like I have a deeper connection with Gabby,” he said. As Jesse Palmer announced, Gabby could theoretically still pick Termayne — she didn’t — but Rachel would lose that rose, and not be able to use it on someone else.

Why Did Alec Go Home On The Bachelorette?

Alec Garza also declined Rachel’s rose. “I just don’t think I’m the right one for you,” he said.

Why Did Meatball Go Home On The Bachelorette?

James Clarke, aka Meatball, was the third man to turn down Rachel’s rose. “I’m here for Gabby,” he said. “I just have to go with my heart.” Gabby didn’t choose him, though — the irony! — so he was technically sent home. But there’s a big reason to believe he’ll be back. During a post-credits scene (your move, Marvel), Meatball actually met with Rachel, and admitted he “regretted” his decision right away — he just went with Gabby because he’d spent more quality time with her. “I think you’re incredibly beautiful, I love your personality, and I’d love just to kind of, give it another shot,” he said. “What do you think?”

We don’t hear Rachel’s answer just yet — but here’s hoping Meatball sticks around.