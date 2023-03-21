Amanda Bynes Reportedly Placed Under A "Psychiatric Hold"

On March 20, reports emerged that Amanda Bynes had been placed under a 72-hour psychiatric hold. Speaking to NBC News, the former Nickelodeon star’s attorney explained that he could not provide comment on the situation, although one insider reportedly told the outlet that Bynes “hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.”

As per TMZ, the actor was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 19, where she allegedly caught the attention of a driver and informed them she had experienced a “psychotic episode.” Bynes is then said to have phoned the emergency services herself, and was subsequently escorted to a police station where a mental health team made the decision to place her on a “5150 psychiatric hold.”

Bynes was scheduled to appear at ‘90s Con 2023 in Connecticut on Saturday, March 18. However, according to event organisers That's 4 Entertainment, the actor dropped out of the event the day earlier, due to an “unknown illness.” Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell — who starred alongside Bynes on Nickelodeon’s All That — sent well wishes to their former co-star after she skipped the cast reunion. “I've just been praying for her,” Mitchell told ET, ahead of the most recent reports.

In addition to All That, Bynes rose to fame in the late ‘90s starring on Nickelodeon shows including The Amanda Show. The actor later enjoyed big-screen success in hit comedies such as She’s The Man, What A Girl Wants, Big Fat Liar, and Easy A.

In 2013, Byrnes was placed under a 9-year conservatorship, with her parents at the forefront. According to NBC, Bynes’ conservatorship began “following a dark period of her life fuelled by substance abuse.” Speaking in 2022, shortly after the conservatorship was terminated by a judge, Bynes shared that she had been “working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently.” In a statement, she added: “I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter.”

Bustle has contacted legal representatives of Amanda Bynes for comment.