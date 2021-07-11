Grab your burn book and put on your fetch-est outfit, because Amanda Seyfried just posted a throwback pic that will make you want to wear pink when it’s not even Wednesday. Seyfried may be an Academy Award-nominated actor now, but she’s still paying homage to the teen comedy that was pivotal to her career. She recently shared what appears to be a behind-the-scenes snapshot of her and her Mean Girls castmates on Instagram, captioning the photo, “FBF weekends in 2003, baby.” And, judging by their comments, it looks like her fellow castmates agree that it’s, like, really pretty.

The print photo shows the star next to castmate Lindsay Lohan, who played protagonist and temporary Plastic Cady Heron in the film; Lacey Chabert, who took on the role of Toaster Strudel heir Gretchen Wieners; and Jonathan Bennett, who played high school heartthrob Aaron Samuels. They’re joined by Lizzy Caplan, who played anti-Plastic Janis Ian, and Daniel Franzese, who played quick-witted Damian Leigh. Seyfried famously took on the role of Karen Smith, who may have not been the smartest girl in the clique but did have the ability to use her ESPN to tell when it was already raining as well as stick her whole fist in her mouth.

Seyfried’s former castmates got nostalgic in the comments, with Franzese aptly captured all of our feelings with the comment, “Ohhh emmm geee.” Chabert shared, “Wow. So many good memories,” and Bennet commented, “We are babies!” Also getting in on it, Lohan added, “Such a fun time! A great team!”

The film penned by comedic legend Tina Fey may have hit theaters all the way back in 2004, but it has stayed in the pop culture conscious ever since, spinning out countless meme-able one-liners, a musical, a sequel, and even an Ariana Grande music video. Much like the fans, the stars of the film seem to be keen to keep the movie alive. Last year, Rachel McAdams who plays lead mean girl Regina George shared during a livestream that she’d be interested in reprising her role as the iconic high school villain. “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!” she said.

Lohan, who recently announced a return to acting, would also like to get the “great team” together again. During an appearance on the talk show Lights Out with David Spade, she shared, “I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2 with the same cast, work with Tina Fey, and the whole crew again. ... That was really what I wanted, I was excited to do that. But that’s all in their hands, really.”