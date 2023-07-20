Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story empire is growing with another terrifying installment. The star-studded AHS Season 12 is right around the corner, and it’s unique for the franchise because it’s inspired by a novel: Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. So if you want to know what happens, you might want to read ahead! It revolves around a mysterious pregnancy and was described by one reviewer as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby” — which certainly gives you a sense of what to expect.

In the meantime, here’s everything to know about Season 12 (aka AHS: Delicate).

American Horror Story Season 12 Cast

By this point in their creative partnership, Murphy and Falchuk have developed a reputation for working with the same actors on different projects — and that holds true for AHS Season 12, too, where Emma Roberts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Zachary Quinto are a few of the familiar faces you’ll recognize.

Of course, AHS is also known for introducing new names to the awards conversation (hi, Lady Gaga), and in Season 12, Kim Kardashian is along for the spooky fun.

“I think it’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,“ she told Variety in May. “And I’m so excited for the experience.” She added that she “of course” took acting lessons for the gig.

According to co-star Quinto, they paid off. “She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness,” he told People of the reality star and businesswoman’s latest endeavor. Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Debra Monk, and Julie Monk also star, per Deadline.

American Horror Story Season 12 Trailer

On July 20, FX released the official teaser for AHS Season 12 — set to a very creepy rendition of “Rock-a-bye Baby.” Roberts, Delevingne, and Kardashian all appear in character alongside plenty of unsettling baby and pregnancy-themed imagery.

American Horror Story Season 12 “Delicate” Theme & Plot Summary

Valentine’s book (out Aug. 1) follows an actor, Anna, who believes “a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.” Once she is pregnant, the mystery only grows, and her symptoms go “horribly, painfully wrong.”

American Horror Story Season 12 Potential Premiere Date

For now, FX has only announced that AHS Season 12 is “coming soon.” Past installments of the horror anthology have consistently premiered in early fall or late summer.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on AHS: Delicate becomes available.