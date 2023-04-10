Twitter Has Jokes About Kim K Starring On American Horror Story Season 12

There’s no limit to the number of titles Kim Kardashian wants under her belt, from reality TV star and businesswoman to lawyer-in-training. Now, she’s about to become a certified TV actor. On April 10, Kardashian announced that she would be starring on American Horror Story Season 12 alongside AHS mainstay Emma Roberts, who will make her return to Ryan Murphy’s long-running anthology series after last appearing in 2019. The Kardashians star revealed the news by posting a teaser on social media, captioned with a side-eye emoji and red teardrop emoji.

The teaser reveals that Roberts and Kardashian are “DELICATE,” without giving any indication of what that actually means, ending with a vauge premiere date of “this summer.” However, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Season 12 will be titled Delicate. The theme is reportedly inspired in part by Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition, which is described in the official synopsis as “a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

Kardashian’s character was written specifically with her in mind. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy told THR in a statement. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

It’s unknown whether Kardashian will take on a lead role a la Lady Gaga’s Golden Globe-winning character in Season 5 or die in the first episode. Regardless, it marks her first major TV acting role, though it’s not her first time acting. Aside from numerous appearances she’s made as herself on titles like American Dad and Ocean’s Eight, she had a recurring role as Nikki DuPree on the fourth season of Drop Dead Diva and guest starred on CSI: NY in 2009. She made her film debut in Tyler Perry’s 2013 drama Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor as Ava, and she voiced the character of Delores in the 2021 Paw Patrol movie.

As reported by The AHS Source, filming for Season 12 will commence in May. Whether Kardashian wins an Emmy for her role or gets slammed by critics, one thing is for sure: Twitter is going to be very entertained by AHS this season.