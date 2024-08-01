After Katy Perry announced her American Idol exit in February, the talent show has reportedly turned to one of its most successful alums to replace her: Carrie Underwood.

Underwood is set to join American Idol Season 23 as a judge in 2025, sitting on the panel alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who are expected to return. As per The Hollywood Reporter, ABC is expected to formally announce the singer’s Idol return on August 1.

Underwood won the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. She has sold roughly 85 million records since her victory, having released eight studio albums, four of which topped the Billboard 200. The singer has also won eight Grammys and 16 Academy of Country Music awards.

Before Underwood’s name was in the mix, Idol judge Bryan teased that several major names were in the running to become Perry’s Idol successor, telling Billboard that Miley Cyrus, Pink, and Meghan Trainor were “in the talks.”

Bryan joined American Idol alongside Richie in Season 16 when ABC revived the long-running talent competition. Perry joined the panel in 2018 and announced that she would be leaving in early 2024 after seven seasons.

American Idol stars Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Ryan Seacrest. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February, the “Woman’s World” singer cited her busier schedule as the reason for her departure. Fans now know she was referring to her upcoming studio album 143, which drops on September 20, ahead of her next single “Lifetimes,” which debuts on August 9.

“This September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel at the time. “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

“I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat,” Perry continued. “I love the show so much but I want to go see the world and maybe bring new music,” she concluded, teasing that she might “come back if they have me one day.”