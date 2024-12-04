Amy Adams is busy promoting her latest film, Nightbitch, but Swifties are looking ahead to future roles for the acclaimed actor. Specifically, they want Adams to star in a Taylor Swift biopic as Tree Paine, the pop star’s longtime publicist. Late-night host Jimmy Fallon brought up the fan-casting when Adams appeared on The Tonight Show on Dec. 3, and she revealed that she’s all for the idea.

“That would be amazing,” she told Fallon. “If it got me closer to Taylor, then that would be fun.”

Adams went on to reveal that she’s “always liked [Swift’s] music and appreciated her,” but it wasn’t until the Eras tour that she truly joined the superstar’s fandom. “I went to the Eras tour — a friend of mine had a ticket — and then I became, like, a Swiftie at 50,” she said.

Adams is definitely not your average Swiftie; she knows the singer personally. They met “years ago” at an awards show after-party, as Adams explained to Fallon. “I know better than to go to the second party, but I chose to go to the second party, and Taylor Swift was there,” she said. “There was karaoke, and I sang karaoke with Taylor Swift.”

Amy Adams on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In hindsight, Adams had some regrets about her performance. “We sang ‘What’s Going On,’ and I may have sang it a little loud,” she said. “I’m sure everybody was like, ‘Amy, shut up. We want to hear Taylor sing.’”

Adams can try for a do-over if she stars in a Swift biopic and does indeed get closer to the 14-time Grammy winner. And there could be another benefit to starring in a Swift biopic: Fans have been saying for years that she’ll win an Academy Award for playing Paine. So far, Adams has received six Oscar nominations over the course of her career.

Playing Tree

Paine has become a key member of Swift’s inner circle since she came on board as her publicist in 2014, so the character could be a meaty role for Adams. After she launched her firm, Premium PR, with Swift as her first and only client, they went on to face some of Swift’s toughest challenges together, including her infamous feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and battle with Scooter Braun over her music rights. Paine is known among fans for staunchly protecting Swift.

At this point, though, the biopic is still a fan fantasy, as is Adams’ casting. It could be many years before one ever happens, so for now, Swifties may be better off rewatching the Eras Tour concert film or perhaps even combing Hallmark’s Holiday Touchdown for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Easter eggs.