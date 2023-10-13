Spoilers ahead for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie. Taylor Swift always finds a way to hide easter eggs in everything she does, and the Eras Tour movie is likely no exception. What fans may not have noticed while watching the film in theaters is that Swift very well might have snuck in a hint about Reputation (Taylor’s Version) being on the horizon.

On the Eras Tour, the 13th song on Swift’s setlist is usually “champagne problems” from her 2020 album evermore. However, because five songs that are on the setlist were cut from the movie, this has now changed.

The 13th song in the show is now “...Ready For It?” from her 2017 album Reputation, which is one of the last two albums that Swift has yet to re-record. With 13 being Swift’s favorite number, this change in the setlist for the movie seems even more significant.

Swift’s next re-recording is 1989 (Taylor’s Version), set to come out on Oct. 27, which just so happens to be the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 album. However, because hardcore Swifties can be better investigators than the CIA, they’ve already uncovered some possible easter eggs that could indicate when Reputation (TV) will be released.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Toward the end of her “Karma” music video, Swift holds a latte with foam art shaped like a Midnights clock. Her blue fingernail, representing the 1989 era, was right next to the “8” hand, and 1989 (TV) ended up being announced in August. Her black nail, signifying the Reputation era, is near the “2” hand, which makes fans think that she’ll announce Reputation (TV) in February.

If this theory holds up, fans think Swift might announce Reputation (TV) on Feb. 23, to be specific, as her Eras Tour countdown clock starts at exactly 2 minutes and 23 seconds. (In the film, it’s shortened to simply 13 seconds, because of course, it is).

Swift has a show scheduled in Sydney, Australia that day, and she has form for announcing re-recordings at Eras Tour dates, revealing Speak Now (TV) at her May 5 show in Nashville and 1989 (TV) on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles.

However, many other fans have theorized that Reputation (TV) will get an unexpected surprise drop rather than an announcement months prior like her other “Taylor’s Version” albums. No matter what happens, Swift’s potential easter egg in the Eras Tour film made it clear that Swifties should be... ready for it.