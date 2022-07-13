This Fifty Shades Star Will Lead A New Amy Winehouse Film

A musical icon and pop culture figure, the allure of Amy Winehouse continues to hold strong. Following the Oscar-winning 2015 film documentary Amy, directed by Asif Kapadia, there is now set to be a feature film about the “Rehab” singer. Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in 2011, aged 27, but her legacy holds strong. In move that has no doubt piqued fans’ interest, Fifty Shades director Sam Taylor-Johnson will serve at the helm of the new Winehouse film, which is said to have the support of Winehouse’s estate, per Deadline. Read on for everything we know so far.

The script has been written by Matt Greenhalgh, but as the film is still in early development, details have yet to be found as to what specifics from the singer’s life will be featured in the film. In addition to documenting her incredible triumphs in the music industry, such as her celebrated Grammy win, it may well explore her highly-documented struggles with addiction or her much-discussed relationship with ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

Meanwhile, casting for the film is set to begin over the next few weeks. Taylor-Johnson and producers are expected to start their search for the right star to portray the iconic role of Winehouse.

Taylor-Johnson’s work on the first Fifty Shades film has been a hot topic as of late, as the film’s female lead Dakota Johnson revealed there were on-set creative differences between Taylor-Johnson and the author of the books, E.L. James. Revealing that James didn’t want to reliquish much control over the film adaptation, Dakota told Vanity Fair: “We’d do the takes of the movie that Erika wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make.”