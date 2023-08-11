Twitter Can’t Process Lily & Brady Hooking Up On And Just Like That...

Spoilers for And Just Like That... Season 2 ahead. And just like that, Carrie and Aidan are old news. On the ninth episode of And Just Like That... Season 2, Miranda’s son Brady and Charlotte’s daughter Lily reunite after years of rarely speaking to each other and, well, immediately hook up. At least that’s what it very much looked like, and Twitter is still in disbelief.

It all started when Charlotte asked her overachiever daughter to visit Brady, who’s going through an existential crisis working at his dad’s bar, and encourage him to go to college, for the sake of “Aunt Miranda.” But when Miranda comes home the next morning, the first thing she sees is a pants-less Lily leaving his bedroom wearing one of his T-shirts, making for a mortifying hallway encounter. Naturally, the moms have a hard time processing this development, and spend the rest of the episode investigating whether they’re really hooking up or it’s just some big misunderstanding (no, Charlotte, they weren’t just wrapped in deep conversation). Even Carrie is stunned, noting, “That’s like hearing that two of my stuffed animals are having sex.”

While the teens’ hookup comes as a shock to everyone, fans should’ve seen it coming all along. In this season’s The Last Supper-inspired promo poster, Lily and Brady are seen at the right end of the table gazing at each other. Given how they’ve rarely interacted on the show (the reason Lily was initially hesitant to talk to Brady), the poster should’ve been an obvious giveaway.

That said, most viewers did not notice that Swiftian easter egg and took to Twitter to express their shock, bewilderment, and in some cases, disgust, at this supposed hook-up.

Viewers also poked fun at Miranda and Charlotte’s reactions to their kids’ budding situationship, laughing at Charlotte saying that Brady wasn’t Lily’s type and also questioning why she couldn’t just ask her daughter about him directly, given how she literally braved a blizzard and scoured Manhattan for open pharmacies just so she can get Lily condoms.

Since Lily and Brady’s hookup isn’t seen onscreen, this episode doesn’t give a firm answer on what actually happened between them — but according to the writers, yes, they hooked up. On the And Just Like That… Writer’s Room Podcast, executive producer Elisa Zuritsky said the two kids were always meant to get together.

“Originally, way, way back, we thought that Lily and Brady would be a couple,” she said. Initially, it was going to be known “they had slept together,” but the writers decided to make it a bit more questionable. “You can think they went all the way or they just talked like Charlotte,” creator Michael Patrick King added. “It depends on which character you are in your head.”