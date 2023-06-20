Back in May, Kim Cattrall’s return to the Sex and the City universe as Samantha Jones was confirmed to be happening in the form of a And Just Like That Season 2 cameo. The announcement was welcomed by longtime fans, many of whom had given up hope of Cattrall’s return due to the long-standing feud between the actor and her former SATC co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw). Now, the cast of And Just Like That has shared their thoughts on Samantha Jones’ long-awaited comeback.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), discussed their former co-star’s return, declaring that it feels “right for the fans.” Parker, who thinks Cattrall’s forthcoming appearance is a “really nice idea,” confirmed that the character of Samantha Jones is more “present” in Season 2 “via text,” even before the hotly-anticipated cameo takes place.

“It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of Sex and the City] to add the face to the text,” Parker told the outlet. “And it's a really opportune moment in the story, [a] consequential event happening in Carrie's life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call. And it just feels normal and really nice, and I'm glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise.”

Meanwhile, co-star Davis, who also executive produces And Just Like That, said Cattrall’s AJLT cameo is a great way to “honor the story” of Samantha Jones, who currently resides in London on the show. “We had a conversation about it and we decided that it was right for the fans,” Davis added. “The fans miss Samantha. The fans love Samantha. Samantha's a fantastic character. We get it.”

HBO

Meanwhile, Nixon told Entertainment Weekly that “it’s such a bummer” that Samantha’s return “got outta the bag and was leaked.” She continued: “The thing that we were also really excited about was to have nobody be expecting Samantha and then have her pop in.”

Cattrall’s public falling out with Parker reportedly began in the early 2000s, and things soured further between the pair when the former turned down a third Sex and the City movie and a role in And Just Like That. Speaking to the Sunday Times in May 2023 ahead of Season 2, Cattrall said she has now “moved on” from the tensions with her SATC co-stars.