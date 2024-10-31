Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That... Season 3. Fans can expect three things from the third season of And Just Like That...: Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) wearing outlandish outfits, the presence of her on-and-off beau Aidan (John Corbett), and uncertain death.

Yes, fans have speculated that an important character will die on AJLT Season 3 after stars Parker, Corbett, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) were seemingly spotted filming a funeral scene back in June, with every actor dressed in black. While there’s no indication yet of whose death it is, one Reddit user noticed a clue that could provide some context.

As seen in a casting notice reposted to Reddit, background actors were cast to play “mourners,” all but confirming that a funeral will take place on AJLT. In addition, the notice stated that a “row of ex-girlfriends” would be prominently “featured” in the scene, which narrows down the possibilities of who might die in Season 3.

Naturally, Redditors were quick to speculate once again and came up with several plausible theories.

Steve Brady

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

When the cast was seen filming the funeral scene, Miranda’s beloved ex-husband Steve (David Eigenberg) was nowhere to be found, prompting fears that he may be the fallen one. That said, his string of (known) ex-girlfriends isn’t particularly large. As one Redditor said, “I don't think we would care about their ex-girlfriends if it were Steve [who died].”

Che Diaz

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Sara Ramirez will not be reprising their role as comedian and Miranda’s post-divorce rebound Che Diaz on Season 3. It’s unknown how the writers will handle the character’s departure, so fans could be in for Che’s funeral — and it wouldn’t be too surprising if they left a “row of ex-girlfriends” in their wake. However, that row would also include men, given that Che was married to their husband, Lyle, which pokes a hole in this particular theory.

Richard?

HBO

One Redditor suggested that Season 3’s death may be none other than Richard (James Remar), the womanizer who was one of the only men to truly capture the heart of Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), considering his “row of ex-girlfriends” would be longer than Death Row. The only problem: What’s the point of killing off Richard if Samantha isn’t around to witness it? Cattrall has confirmed that a Season 3 cameo isn’t in the works, so it likely isn’t Richard meeting his doom.

Enid’s Boyfriend

Craig Blakenhorn/Max

An odd but reasonable possibility could be the lover of Enid Frick (Candice Bergen), Carrie’s former Vogue editor. Marlon’s older and a womanizer. (Remember when Carrie was sent his dick pic?) So, there’s no telling how long his “row of ex-girlfriends” would be. Plus, it could provide some more life lessons for Carrie — or more awkward drama with her and Enid.