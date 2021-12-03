The world is abuzz about HBO Max’s And Just Like That… AKA the Sex and the City reboot. Pictures from the set of the reboot are taking fans back nearly 20 years, to a time when Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha regularly graced their television screens. Alongside the stories of friendship and relationship ups and downs, SATC fans became enamored with the fashion, with the four friends stepping out in four very unique, yet equally covetable, sartorial points-of-view.

The brainchild of expert costume designer Patricia Field (who is now working on Emily In Paris Season 2), the fashion on Sex and the City was a character in and of itself. From Carrie’s iconic tutu to Charlotte’s fit-and-flare silhouettes; Miranda’s power suiting to Samantha’s sultry dresses, you’d be hard-pressed to find a fashion enthusiast in the late ’90s and early 2000s who wasn’t influenced by the show’s costumes.

Now, with the 2021 iteration And Just Like That..., costume designed by Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, old and new fans have the chance to experience Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte’s fashion once again (Samantha Jones will not be returning). Through sneak peeks, however, it’s become clear that the fashion is totally different this time around.

Each character’s approach to fashion is a bit more relaxed, which will likely correspond with the plot as they mature and their personal lives appear more settled. However, Carrie’s famously adventurous style is still eliciting strong reactions, from her lehenga to her kitchen gloves.

Scroll down for everything Carrie Bradshaw’s worn on the Sex And The City reboot so far, from her iconic tutu to ’90s overalls.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That White Tutu Skirt James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images You remember the OG tutu? Of course you do. The And Just Like That... version includes a white tulle skirt that skims the floor, topped with a striped tee and finished with white ankle boots.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Overalls James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Why yes, the hotly-debated ’90s denim trend of overalls can be chic. And yes, they can be worn with heels. Carrie says so.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Blue Blazer Dress James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Carrie stepped out looking totally tailored and ladylike in a blue blazer-style dress and matching bag.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Lehenga James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In a much-discussed look from the reboot, Carrie emerged from her brownstone in a traditional Indian garment, the lehenga, which led to cries of cultural appropriation. It was unclear if she was dressing up for a party or wedding specifically, but fans will certainly be tuning in for the story behind it.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Lace Blouse & Skirt James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images There’s no such thing as too much lace, as Carrie proves in a sheer inset blouse that tops a blue embroidered midi skirt.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That White & Black Dress James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images For an evening event, Carrie chooses a pencil-silhouette white dress with black trim, finishing it off with a pop of color, via pink satin heels with a tulle bow.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Striped Suit James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images For lunch with her besties, Carrie chooses a mis-matched striped suit and heeled sandals because, of course.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Kitchen Gloves & Cardigan Look James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In one of her more polarizing outfits, Carrie Bradshaw left her famous apartment in a gingham dress, cardigan, head scarf, and pink kitchen gloves. While the look set off a social media firestorm, Bradshaw is known for breaking fashion rules and wearing whatever her heart desires.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Blue Gown Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Carrie goes glam in a voluminous layered blue gown with a dreamy floral print. As for accessories, she added silver platform heels and her signature layered necklaces.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Pink Maxi & Blazer James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Is this a date night look? It remains to be seen. But either way, Bradshaw stepped out in style, teaming a floral maxi dress and pink silk jacket with a paillete-covered crossbody bag.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Blue Dress & White Blazer James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Going for early-aughts glam, Carrie slipped into a one-shoulder ruched midi dress and oversized blazer on top.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Striped Dress & Hat James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Playing with proportions, Carrie wears a patchwork stripe midi skirt, button-up top, and oversized trench, accessorized with heeled mules and a brimmed hat.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Suit Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Dipping her toe in menswear, Carrie attends a picnic lunch with friends, wearing an oversized tailored suit to the park.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Colorful Sequin Dress James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Bright color and bold sequins come together for this after-hours look, with Carrie hitting the town in a patterned trapeze dress topped with a white collarless coat and finished off with platform sandals.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Rainbow Separates James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images According to Carrie, there is no limit to color or pattern mixing. She hops in a car wearing a checkered rainbow romper and contrasting jacket on top.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Ombré Dress MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Carrie puts her most colorful summer-loving foot forward in a blue and orange ombré dress and wide-brimmed straw hat.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Cream Blouse & Skirt Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Going for a monochromatic look in cream and nude, Bradshaw adds a bit of fringe on top for bold appeal.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Gucci X Balenciaga Bag & Printed Maxi Dress MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images In a look that sent social media into a tailspin, Bradshaw wore a printed maxi dress with contrasting patterned chunky heeled sandals. The star of the show, however, was her Gucci X Balenciaga bag from The Hacker Project.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Pink Coat Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images She was spotted looking polished and pretty in a knife-pleated knee-length white dress topped with a pale pink collarless coat.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Bird Hat & Polka Dot Skirt Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Known for her dramatic headwear, Bradshaw chose an eye-catching hat anchored by a black bodysuit and a bold polka-dot maxi skirt.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Jumpsuit & Pillbox Hat James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Keeping her love for headwear going, she took to the streets in a pillbox-style hat with feathered detail, paired with a neutral jumpsuit, floral jacket, and 2 handbags.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Culottes & Blazer Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images For an evening event, Carrie chose hunter green culottes, a silk blouse, and oversized white blazer on top. And, of course, the blue jewel-encrusted Manolo Blahnik heels Big proposed with.

Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That Pink Shirtdress MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Carrie keeps it tailored in a shirtdress, opting for a bright shade of pink and a green clutch for a bit of contrast.