When it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall will reprise the character of Samantha Jones in And Just Like That Season 2, fans quickly began speculating the reason for her return. What we do know is that Cattrall will star in a cameo role and did not film in person with her former Sex and the City co-stars, and given the actor’s previous insistence that she had left the character behind forever, some fans are now convinced that the And Just Like That Season 2 finale will see the demise of Samantha Jones.

Over on Reddit, one fan shared their view that the only reason Cattrall would agree to come back is to “officially let the character go.” They added: “That way she is never asked again to play the part. Kim is done playing Samantha Jones.”

Meanwhile, another viewer theorized that the Season 2 finale, titled “The Last Supper,” might see Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha reunite for a get-together (with the latter on FaceTime), during which Samantha shares a devastating health update. “I have a feeling her cancer has returned and maybe it's terminal. She can't make it back to NYC, and so they bring NYC to her via a phone call and have a last supper with the four of them that way.”

Many fans seem to agree with the theory that Samantha will die during the conclusion of Season 2, with one viewer adding: “I’m glad I'm not the only one thinking her cameo isn't going to be a happy moment. I'm not looking forward to it because I think it's goodbye too.”

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

However, some viewers aren’t quite so convinced, and have shared their own thoeries that might explain Samantha’s appearance in the final episode.

“I fear that Carrie and Aiden are going to get married and she will be calling Samantha to tell her about this,” one fan shared on Reddit, while another predicted that Cattrall’s cameo might set up And Just Like That Season 3, writing: “I think it will end on a cliffhanger of her saying she’s coming back to NYC.”