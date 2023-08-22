Between Samantha’s cameo, Aidan and Carrie 3.0, and Stanford’s new turn as a Shinto monk (???), And Just Like That’s second outing proved to be just as eventful (and controversial) as its first. But after the Aug. 24 finale, will Carrie and her friends return for a third season?

For a while, fans were worried about And Just Like That Season 3’s renewal. For starters, the entire second season culminated in a two-part finale called “The Last Supper.” Yes, it’s technically the nickname for Carrie’s goodbye dinner for her old apartment. But still! It’s a very final title, and several Redditors pointed out that something as major as Kim Cattrall’s return would be fitting for a series (nay, franchise) finale. The How I Met Your Father star, for her part, told Today the Season 2 cameo was “as far as [she’ll] go” with reprising the role of Samantha.

But alas, AJLT Season 3 is happening! The news broke on Aug. 22, with showrunner Michael Patrick King writing in a statement that the show’s creative team is “thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors.”

The renewal makes sense: The second season was more positively received than the first by both critics and viewers alike — with The Guardian, for example, praising it for being “even more lavish and unreservedly ridiculous” than Season 1. And in Max’s statement, the streamer’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, said AJLT was the No. 1 original on the platform.

King hasn’t talked about specific plans for Season 3 yet, but he did touch on the topic in an interview with Variety — telling the outlet that he would “never say never” to incorporating more Samantha into the show's future. But he doesn’t look that far ahead. “I kind of write in the moment,” he explained. “I did that, even, on Sex and the City every season. I was like, ‘Here’s this season. This is the journey that they all went on.’ And every finale feels like it has a finale aspect to it. I mean, I’m very happy with this season, but I don’t project ahead.”

In the same interview, King likened the show’s seasons to IRL seasons. “If last season was winter — Carrie’s winter, the darkness — I thought that this season was spring,” he explained. Wouldn’t it follow, then, that AJLT could get two more seasons that represent summer and fall, respectively? Fans will have to wait to find out once Season 3 rolls around in the near future.