The announcement of Kim Cattrall’s return to the Sex and the City universe was welcomed by long-time fans. Reprising the character of Samantha Jones, Cattrall is set to appear in And Just Like That Season 2 in a cameo role — which was initially intended to be a surprise. Speaking in a new interview, Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw) discussed Cattrall’s much-anticipated return, revealing that she wasn’t happy that her co-star’s cameo was leaked prior to airing.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Parker disclosed that she “couldn’t have been more upset” when the story broke back in May. Host Andy Cohen echoed Parker’s frustrations, adding: “I was so pissed that that got out ... I didn’t even text you to say, ‘Oh wow,’ because I was like, ‘She is probably so mad right now.’”

“It’s a big bummer because it would’ve been so like fireworks in the middle,” Parker continued, before sharing details of her and Cattrall’s brief character exchange in And Just Like That Season 2. “It’s a little exchange that is happy and it says everything about their relationship and all the stuff that’s off-camera. They’re talking. They talk all the time, and it comes at a significant moment of the series.”

Meanwhile, Parker also explained to Cohen why she chose to keep Cattrall’s upcoming cameo a secret from him, despite being close friends. “I didn’t want you burdened by it. I did not want you heavy with the thing,” she added.

Parker also recently discussed Cattrall’s long-awaited comeback as Samantha Jones while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, and revealed what fans can expect from the actor’s appearance.

“It's a really opportune moment in the story, [a] consequential event happening in Carrie's life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call,” Parker teased. “And it just feels normal and really nice, and I'm glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise.”