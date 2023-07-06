Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That... Episode 4.

It’s midway through the second season of AJLT and familiar faces from the original are cropping up, including former bosses and troublemaking pals. This means it’s only a matter of time before SATC fans finally get glimpses of Aidan and Samantha.

While nothing truly wild happened to Carrie in this episode (though she did meet Gloria Steinem), she wore some pretty kooky looks. In particular, she revived an accessory style that has landed on many worst-dressed lists in the past: a cowboy hat.

In her younger years, she styled the hat with a look that can only be described as utter chaos, pairing a red cowboy hat with a snakeskin bandeau and low-rise, striped midi skirt. Decades later, she donned a similar hat in a more neutral color and paired it with a sophisticated beige frock. Let’s call it growth.

Outside of Carrie’s closet, Miranda is back in New York and slowly easing out of the Cali style she rocked in the first few episodes. New characters are giving the original cast a run for their fashion money. Seema always looks sophisticated, even when wearing the wildest of prints. And so is Lisa, who is looks glam, literally all the time.

Ahead, the best looks from Season 2 Episode 4 — from Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and more.

Carrie’s Watercolor Dress James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Everyone can learn a thing or two about Carrie’s networking outfit: her pointed pumps mean business, while her breezy peasant dress is playful and attainable.

Charlotte’s Bold Red Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Charlotte is nothing if not consistent. In this episode, she stepped out in another collared preppy dress in a cherry red hue. Meanwhile, she relegated her signature floral print to her pumps.

Lisa’s Pop Of Color Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Lisa knows how liven up an outfit with print and color — even when she’s just dropping off her kids at school. Exhibit A: her LV bomber jacket and floral pants. Her PTA-mom look is unparalleled.

Seema’s Statement Coat Photo courtesy of Craig Blakenhorn/Max Every single time Seema is on screen, she steals the show — if not for her brazen character, then for her ultra luxe style. This statement coat was so chic paired with monochromatic neutrals.

Miranda’s Polished Ensemble Photo courtesy of Craig Blakenhorn/Max Miranda showed up looking polished and chic to therapy, like a true New Yorker. She donned a sleek marigold dress that made her look so put-together.

Lisa’s Intricate Cape Photo courtesy of Craig Blakenhorn/Max To celebrate her wedding anniversary, Lisa wore an ornate plunging dress, embellished with intricate beading. She then topped it off with a matching cape — for the drama. Utterly radiant.