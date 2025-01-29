As fans patiently await more details about And Just Like That... Season 3, Patti LuPone has spilled what to expect from her new character. While Entertainment Weekly’s official preview of the new season kept details sparse — mentioning only that LuPone had a story arc in the upcoming installment — the Broadway legend is taking it upon herself to keep fans fed.

LuPone has guest-starred as herself on several TV shows (from Glee to Girls), so it almost seemed like she might do the same on the Sex and the City revival series.

But alas, on And Just Like That, the Tony winner takes on a different role: the mother of Giuseppe, Anthony’s new love interest from Season 2. “I’m the Italian lover’s mom,” LuPone told Andy Cohen during a Jan. 28 appearance on Radio Andy.

As you’ll recall, Charlotte recruited Giuseppe, a swoon-worthy Italian poet, to represent Anthony’s bakery, Hot Fellas, on The Drew Barrymore Show. Anthony and Giueseppe were quickly drawn to each other, making for one of the show’s most compelling new couples.

EW previously noted that Sebastiano Pigazzi, who plays Giuseppe, had been promoted to series regular. This, plus the fact that Giueseppe is introducing Anthony to his mom, suggests that the pair will get serious in Season 3.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Of course, there may be bumps along the way. LuPone described her character as Anthony’s “nemesis” on the show, who “challenges” her son’s new beau. That already sounds like an extremely entertaining dynamic.

LuPone’s character was actually referenced last season, when Anthony expressed doubt about Giuseppe’s true intentions. “I know what you’re up to. I’ve seen 90 Day Fiancé — all 35 seasons. It’s obvious you want a green card,” Anthony charges. “Why else would a gorgeous, breathtaking young man like you be chasing after someone like me?”

But alas, Giuseppe seems to be the real deal. “I have dual citizenship. My mother was born in Buffalo,” he explains.

More Of LuPone’s Scoop

Just as LuPone playfully teased all the details about Agatha All Along (surely catching the attention of a spoiler-averse Marvel Studios), she’s doing the same for the And Just Like That fandom.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

LuPone, who was photographed filming alongside her on-screen son this past fall, also told Cohen that she will share scenes with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw and that her arc spans two episodes of the upcoming season.

While it’s a pretty short turn for now, LuPone fans don’t need to worry. The stage icon will also appear in the second season of Apple TV+’s Palm Royale, she revealed.