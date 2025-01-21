Though several characters won’t return for And Just Like That... Season 3 — we’ll miss you, Che Diaz — the Max series is infusing its roster with just as much star power in their wake.

As Entertainment Weekly shared in an exclusive look ahead, Patti LuPone is among the lineup of actors joining the Sex and the City revival series. While the streamer hasn’t released any character details yet, EW notes that the Broadway legend will have a story arc in the upcoming installment.

So, what might that look like?

A Theater Icon Enters The Chat

While LuPone recently played a witch in Agatha All Along, several of her past TV roles have seen her tackle a different kind of character: herself.

On Will & Grace, Glee, and Girls, the three-time Tony Award-winner has portrayed, well, Patti LuPone. Each appearance takes place in New York, and in both Glee and Girls, LuPone gives some much-needed advice to the show’s main characters.

In Glee Season 2, Rachel is in town for New Directions’ national competition when she runs into LuPone at Sardi’s. “Well, Rachel Berry, promise me one thing,” LuPone tells the starstruck teen. “You’ll never give up.”

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

And on Girls, Hannah (in her GQ advertorial era) is tasked with interviewing LuPone for a sponsored piece on an osteoporosis drug, even though LuPone confesses she doesn’t have the condition or use the medication at all. This leads to a quietly hilarious scene in which Hannah and the stage icon try to brainstorm a completely fake story about her life on Strenova.

During their time together, LuPone also gives Hannah a gentle warning about her beau, Adam, booking his first Broadway show. “He’s going to need you to support him, and forgive him. Because he’s going to be an *sshole,” she says.

Looking Ahead Toward Season 3

All this is to say, And Just Like That would be the perfect setting for LuPone to play herself. And what a wonderful role that is! Maybe Carrie meets her through a work opportunity, like Hannah, or perhaps their social circles overlap.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Plus, there does seem to be a Broadway component this season. In new behind-the-scenes photos, fellow Season 3 newcomer Rosie O’Donnell can be seen wearing a Wicked t-shirt and playbill in the middle of Times Square. While that isn’t LuPone’s musical — she won her first Tony playing Eva Perón in Evita — it seems And Just Like That will be spending some quality time in the Theater District this season, making LuPone’s role all the more fitting.

Either way, just as LuPone has shared words of wisdom with other TV protagonists, she could certainly help with Carrie’s complicated love life in Season 3.