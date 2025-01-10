Carrie and Aidan’s relationship — and that five-year hiatus of theirs — may be the buzziest topic going into And Just Like That... Season 3. But for the Miranda hive, there’s a new, budding connection that’s just as fun to theorize about.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Michael Patrick King told fans to expect “new everything” in Season 3. For example, Miranda is moving into a new apartment — and good timing, too, since Karen Pittman (who plays her roomie Nya Wallace) is leaving the show.

Being a Sex and the City revival, there’s bound to be new romances as well. Though Che Diaz is no longer in the picture, fans have expressed their hopes that Miranda might forge a connection with Joy, the BBC producer she met toward the end of Season 2.

Fortunately, Dolly Wells — who portrays Joy — has been promoted to series regular ahead of Season 3, EW notes. This might mean there’s room for Miranda and Joy to take their rapport from work acquaintances to something more.

A Long-Running Fan Theory

Joy’s return may confirm fan theories that Miranda might finally find a partner who shares her interests. During Season 2, one Redditor speculated that the show was “soft setting up a future potential love interest in Joy” — adding that the “witty, funny, smart, successful” producer was well-suited to Miranda.

Max

Replied one fan, “They seem to be on the same intellectual level which Miranda needs.”

Indeed, in Joy’s short time on AJLT, it’s become clear that she and Miranda have amazing chemistry. In the final moments of Season 2, a clip of the pair excitedly chatting at a bar appears in the middle of intimate couple moments between other characters — as if the show were saying their connection is just as charged, even if it’s fully clothed (for now).

As one viewer put it in a separate thread, “I would love for her and Miranda to have a grown-up relationship.”

Looking Ahead

With all this being said, it’s certainly possible that Miranda and Joy will simply stay friends when AJLT returns. With Nya’s departure, there’s room for another platonic pairing in Miranda’s life.

However, as Cynthia Nixon (who plays Miranda) told Variety last year, “I do feel like our show always works best when people are dating.” So... mingle away!

King, for his part, did tease “lots of new loves” in Season 3.

“Dating at 50 is an interesting thing,” he said. “We have married characters, we have single characters, we have characters trying to work their current relationships out. It is kind of a maze of how you move through the world at this point in your life.”