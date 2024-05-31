Cynthia Nixon Reacts To Sara Ramirez’s And Just Like That Exit

Two seasons in with a third on the way, And Just Like That... giveth and taketh away. Ahead of Season 3, which is currently in production, several stars departed the Sex and the City spin-off — including Sara Ramirez, who played Che Diaz.

Now, Ramirez’s co-star is speaking up about their absence.

Why Did Che Leave?

To recap: Che and Miranda broke up in And Just Like That... Season 2 after a bumpy go of trying to make their relationship work. But even after that, Che was still very much a part of the show and its core friend group — even letting Carrie and Aidan stay at their apartment when he wouldn’t set foot into Carrie’s.

So it was surprising when Ramirez’s departure was revealed earlier this year. However, Cynthia Nixon (who plays Miranda) recently shed some light on the exit. “They created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character,” she said in a May 30 Variety story. “I think they felt, and [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Nixon, for her part, is excited for Miranda to not be in a committed relationship right now. “I do feel like our show always works best when people are dating,” she explained. (Indeed, Miranda’s awkward date with an audiobook narrator was one of Season 2’s high points.)

Similarly, Nixon told Entertainment Weekly that she felt Che and Miranda’s story together was “really pretty done.” If Che ever were to return, she added, it would probably be in more of a friend capacity to Carrie than a romantic twist for Miranda.

Fortunately, the Gilded Age star said she and Ramirez are friends IRL — though she misses working together. “I mean, Sara and I are in quite a lot of touch about Palestine and what’s happening. And so we talk quite a bit,” Nixon said, adding that Ramirez turned up to show their support for Nixon’s opening night of The Seven Year Disappear.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another Star Won’t Be Back

Miranda’s inner circle continues to dwindle in And Just Like That... Season 3. Karen Pittman, who played Nya Wallace, will also step away — with Max citing the actor’s commitment to other series as the reason for her departure.

Sarita Choudhury, who plays Seema on the show, recently reacted to the series of exits in an interview with Radio Times. “It’s definitely hard to imagine just because it takes a while to meld as a group,” she said. “But also, I know they’re doing other things now, so I’m happy for them.”