There’s no shortage of buzzy romantic interests on And Just Like That... Season 3, from the dependably polarizing (hi, Aidan!) to the delightfully unexpected, like Miranda’s night with a nun named Mary.

Of course, the enduring love story of the Sex and the City revival series — of the franchise itself — is the friendship between its fashionable besties. As Charlotte York once said, “Maybe we could be each other’s soulmates. And then we could let men be just these great, nice guys to have fun with.”

So even though Kim Cattrall may not have any plans to play Samantha Jones again, her character’s texts to Carrie (and that brief, glorious Season 2 cameo) at least assured fans that the friends were on good terms. But what about Charlotte and Miranda?

In a recent interview with Attitude, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon weighed in on their characters’ relationships with Samantha — and their take might surprise you.

Texting Across The Pond?

Chatting with the And Just Like That stars, journalist Jamie Tabberer asked whether they hoped their characters would be texting Samantha like Carrie’s done — and specifically, whether Miranda might consult Samantha for support as she continues to explore her sexuality in Season 3.

“No,” Nixon said with a laugh. “No, I don’t.”

Davis, similarly, said she never felt like Charlotte “relied on Samantha that much for support” in the first place. “I don’t know if she’d reach out to her,” she added. “But I do think she’d be friendly with her. I don’t think she has any particular issues or problems with her.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

In the comments, several fans said they felt the answers tried to “downplay” Samantha’s role in the women’s friendship. As is the case with any friend group, some connections within the squad were stronger than others. But Samantha was a loyal friend who put her pals first on multiple occasions — like when she defended Charlotte from a name-stealing mean girl or babysat for Miranda (and gave the new mom her salon appointment, too).

A Bestie Breakup

So, how did we get here? The friendship fallout was first addressed in the And Just Like That series premiere, when it was revealed that Carrie had dropped Samantha as a publicist. As Carrie told Miranda, “She said fine, and then fired me as a friend.”

Miranda said that neither she nor Charlotte had spoken to her in the wake of the perceived slight, going so far as to say it felt like Samantha was “dead.”

It’s clear from the exchange that the lack of communication bothered Miranda, but even after Carrie and Samantha patched things up, it seems the rest of the group isn’t quite back to Sex and the City levels of friendship. Maybe that’s a storyline for next season?