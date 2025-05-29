And Just Like That... is so back — and with the highly anticipated premiere of Season 3, summer can officially begin.

Between Carrie navigating her long-distance break with Aidan (poorly defined, you two!), Miranda entering the dating pool anew, and Charlotte returning to work to rediscover herself, there’s a lot to look forward to. As Carrie puts it in the trailer, “something new and unexpected always awaits.”

That applies to the And Just Like That Season 3 schedule, too! The first two seasons aired in weekly installments but arrived on Max overnight, so you had to be an early bird if you wanted to engage with all the conversations (and memes) on premiere day. But this time around, the rollout will look a little different.

A New Time

It’s a special kind of tradition to watch your favorite TV show at the same time every week. Casey Bloys, who is the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, seems to agree.

“People like appointment television,” the programming executive told Vulture in April, noting that while many fans may still watch hit shows outside of premiere night, “there is something significant about having a day and time for release.”

After The Pitt cultivated a passionate audience who looked forward to its weekly primetime slot, Bloys told Vulture that he didn’t “see a reason not to” do the same with shows like And Just Like That.

This season, Max confirmed that episodes will arrive on the streamer every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET — aka, the perfect time to order yourself a pizza (as Carrie once said, “Get it while it’s hot!”) and tune in.

So... How Many AJLT Episodes Are There?

Another positive schedule change is that Season 3 will span 12 episodes. For reference, the first and second seasons ran for 10 and 11 episodes, respectively, so it seems that AJLT is adding another hour to satisfy fans’ hankering for more of Carrie’s and her friends’ adventures.

Following the May 29 premiere, new Season 3 episodes will continue to roll out over 12 weeks. If you need a handy reminder, here you go:

Episode 1: May 29

Episode 2: June 5

Episode 3: June 12

Episode 4: June 19

Episode 5: June 26

Episode 6: July 3

Episode 7: July 10

Episode 8: July 17

Episode 9: July 24

Episode 10: July 31

Episode 11: August 7

Episode 12 (season finale): August 14