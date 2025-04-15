And Just Like That... Season 3 is ushering in a swoon-worthy summer.

Nearly two years after the last chapter saw Carrie and Aidan navigate a complicated reunion, the hit Max series is returning very soon, and there are some exciting changes in store.

AJLT Season 3 Is Almost Here

On April 15, Max dropped the And Just Like That Season 3 trailer and revealed its release date: May 29.

However, this season’s rollout will look a little different. Not only is Season 3 the longest at 12 (!!) episodes, but it will also be the first to air in a primetime slot of 9 p.m. ET. Though past seasons dropped overnight, this new strategy highlights And Just Like That as true appointment TV.

Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO and Max Content, recently teased the change in an interview with Vulture. “I do think there is something significant about having a day and time for release,” he said. As noted in the chat, Max’s recent hit The Pitt thrived in the same time slot.

What’s In Store?

“There’s nothing like summer in New York City,” Carrie narrates at the beginning of the trailer. “With its hot days and even hotter nights, something new and unexpected always awaits.”

Max

Something new, indeed! It’s revealed that Carrie is working on a fiction book, a departure from her usual POV musings about life and relationships.

As she writes what’s sure to be the next great beach read, she continues to keep up with Aidan, but it’s not a straightforward romance. He sends her a blank postcard from Virginia at one point, for example. However, they do visit each other, and it looks like Carrie gets along with Aidan’s family at home — a promising sign!

But in New York, Miranda, who’s seemingly exploring her connection with her work colleague, Joy, senses a “vibe” between Carrie and her neighbor.

“It’s complicated with Aidan, but I’m trying to figure it out,” Carrie says. For what it’s worth, showrunner Michael Patrick King previously assured Entertainment Weekly, he has “no interest in torturing an audience too much” when it comes to the couple.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Connections are blooming across the city, with Lisa wondering if it’s OK to have a work crush despite being happily married and Seema going on a series of dates — asking Carrie, “At my age, do I really want to be starting over?” Clearly, there will be lots for the women to talk about at brunch this season.