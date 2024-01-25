It may be the end of the road for Che Diaz. On Jan. 17, it was reported that Sara Ramírez would not return for the third season of And Just Like That..., with insiders telling Daily Mail that their character Che was “dropped.” Naturally, Reddit’s wheels are spinning with theories about what it could mean for Season 3.

Neither producers nor Ramirez have confirmed the rumor, although the actor alluded to being dropped from the show on Instagram, while taking a jab at their character. “It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are,” they wrote. “Even more performative than the last character I played.”

Fans are divided over Che’s potential departure, but one user thinks it supports a fan theory that Season 3 will begin with a five-year time jump. “This leads me to believe we are genuinely going to open up with Season 3 being five years in the future,” the fan wrote. “Or 4.5 years, gearing us up for the big Aidan return (again).”

Why A Time Jump Makes Sense

Sara Ramírez on And Just Like That... Season 2

Not only would a significant time jump make it easy for the show to write off Che, but it would also fast-forward to the ultimatum that Aidan gave Carrie in the Season 2 finale, promising they could be together in five years once his sons have grown up. Rather than let Carrie explore the dating world once again as a widow, some fans think producers may want her to get back with Aidan sooner.

“I get this feeling they will not allow Carrie to date anyone else and they feel the need to have her end up with Aidan,” one fan wrote. “How else are they going to navigate Carrie on ice for five years and now Miranda’s only storyline being gone?”

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett on the And Just Like That... Season 2 finale Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Some commenters agreed, with one user even suggesting how the writers may tackle the time jump in the premiere. “My money is on the first episode of season 3 starting with Carrie narrating ‘And five years passed... just like that,’ showing a snap of the fingers,” one user wrote.

However, others think the show will pick up where it left off, with history repeating itself. “I think they will have her find a ‘Big’-type love interest, and then have her do the same thing she did before to good ol’ Aidan,” a fan commented. “Maybe Aidan will change it to one year, sell the farm, show up at Carrie’s in a moving van, and surprise her while she’s in bed with the new Big.”

Production on AJLT Season 3 was delayed due to the writers’ strike, and the series is now expected to return sometime in 2025. If there is a two-year gap between seasons, perhaps a five-year time jump won’t feel as stark.