TikTok's "College Semester" Hack Is The Most Nostalgic Organizational Tool

Remember the rush of class registration? It was that fun, frenetic day on campus where you would lay out your life for the next five months. You’d pick favorite classes, choose the best times and locations, and ultimately create the ideal semester for yourself. Once it was set, you’d feel so organized and complete.

In a TikTok posted April 30, creator @happy_worldwide, aka Vicky Cassis, reminisced about this feeling and suggested we try to recreate it as adults. “Why can’t we bring back that dopamine rush of excitement [that came with] designing our schedules?” she asked. Instead of penciling random activities into your planner — or worse, doing the same thing every day — the idea is to plan each new season just like you did back in college, and then lean into the thrill of taking new “classes.”

“What’s on my summer semester’s calendar?” Cassis asked, thinking about the fun things she’s been meaning to do. “Am I going to sign up for the Beginning Rowing class? I’m not sure, but I’m definitely [taking Hiking] every Sunday with my dogs.” Instead of taking Bio 101, Psych 301, and Victorian Lit, her adult semester included current hobbies and goals.

The idea quickly went viral, and the video now has over 2,000 comments. “You... might have just changed my life,” one person wrote. Another said, “Patio 101 or Patio 201 would be a great addition to my summer class load,” while someone else joked, “Followed by Bonfire 401.” Cassis’ idea is quickly becoming the most nostalgic way for people to set up their schedules. Here’s what to know.

The “College Semester” Organizational Hack

“This is my summer semester 2025,” the creator said in a follow-up video, pointing to a perfectly organized calendar. “I’ve signed up for four classes. Well, classes and a seminar.” Using a Canva template, she laid out her week to look just like a full course load.

On Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings, Cassis will be in a Running 101 class, which is a fun way to say she’ll be leaning how to become a better runner. Instead of going to an actual class, she’ll simply lace up her sneakers and ease into a jog on her own. As a morning person, an early “101 class” fits her personality.

On Sundays, she’s taking Hiking 201. “I’m [already] a good hiker, so I’m trying to do a seven to 10-mile hike with my dogs every week.” In a way, she’s “tested out” of Hiking 101 and can go straight to 201.

On Saturday afternoons, Cassis will be busy with Home Ownership 399, which is a genius way to frame the chores she has to do around her house. In this “class,” she’ll be focusing on renovations and upgrades. “This is like an advanced-level class,” she noted, since it requires a lot of work.

To round out her summer semester, she also signed herself up for a Reading Seminar. “I’m really trying to get back into reading, so I’m in a reading seminar Monday through Friday.” Instead of simply telling herself she’ll read more before bed, she scheduled it out like a class.

The Benefits Of Setting Up A “College Semester”

If you got a thrill on registration day in college — and also kind of miss taking classes and labs — then you can see why this approach would be inspiring. Seeing it all laid out on a calendar will scratch an itch in your brain and encourage you to do more.

“I came up with the idea because I think it's helpful to have visual tools for intention-setting,” Cassis tells Bustle. “People really struggle with the transition of going from structured time periods, like when you're in school, to ‘real life’ where it's completely up to you to design your daily life.”

By laying out a semester with time blocks for each “subject,” you might be able to commit to your goals, get more done, and actually feel excited again. “I found that I do use the time slots,” she says. “I keep the time slots vague, like ‘morning,’ ‘afternoon,’ etc., because this schedule isn't really pushing for discipline — it's not like a 75 hard. It's more about visualizing when you might be able to put action to intention when you're ready to start building a certain habit.”

It also allows you to block out times that work best for you. Cassis says she enjoys working out in the morning, so she went for an early Running 101. This method is completely customizable, and it also has endless built-in jokes. In her comments, one person said they’re going on vacation this summer, so that will be their “study abroad.”

There’s something nice about knowing these new “classes” won’t last forever, too. Cassis says she’ll do Running 101 for a few months this summer, and then change her syllabus in the fall. “I usually set intentions by seasons,” she says. “If Running 101 goes well, I’ll probably sign up for Running 201. Maybe I'll need to retake Running 101! Maybe I’ll want to open up space in my life for Sewing 101 and drop the Reading Seminar. It's a great way for me to check in with myself about my goals, my capacity, and my interests.”