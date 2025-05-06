Sarah Jessica Parker is about to give Sex and the City fans a very fun summer. On May 4, the actor teased And Just Like That... Season 3 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, calling it a “big, juicy” season for Carrie Bradshaw and her friends.

Speaking at Cultured Magazine's Cult 100 event, Parker described the upcoming season of AJLT as a joyous occasion and teased bigger storylines than even the trailer hints at. “It felt to me like a big, juicy, really fun cinematic experience,” she said. “A huge amount happens. People’s lives are surprising. Carrie’s certainly is. It was a very happy season, so I just hope people feel that.”

In February, showrunner Michael Patrick King similarly described Season 3, telling star Kristin Davis that it’s “the most beautiful season” on her Are You A Charlotte? podcast. “It feels like the darkness that we had deliberately, by design, put in Season 1 of And Just Like That has given way to the light and the emotions that people are needing or looking to right now,” he said.

As seen in the Season 3 trailer, Carrie’s friends are navigating some new summer flings, while she works on her long-distance situationship with Aidan (John Corbett), who will be returning in some capacity. There’s also some new faces this season, with Rosie O’Donnell, Patti LuPone, and Ella Stiller joining the cast, meaning there’s endless potential for drama.

Will There Be A Season 4?

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Even though Season 3 has yet to begin, fans want to know how long the series will run, leading ET to ask Parker if there’s a fourth season of AJLT in the works. “I don’t know,” she replied, hinting that the finale could tie up any loose ends just in case Max opts not to renew the series.

In the meantime, Season 3 will premiere on May 29 at 9 p.m. ET on Max, with new episodes airing weekly leading up to the season finale on Aug. 14.