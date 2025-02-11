It’s time to break out the Manolo Blahniks. After nearly two years of anticipation, the And Just Like That... Season 3 release date is right around the corner. The exciting update comes from showrunner Michael Patrick King, who also teased additional details regarding the much-theorized-about third installment.

During a recent appearance on Kristin Davis’ podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, King opened up about what to expect from And Just Like That Season 3. This chapter “feels like a summer show,” he said. “It’s coming out in the summer, it feels like the summer. It feels like the darkness that we had deliberately, by design, put in Season 1 of And Just Like That has given way to the light and the emotions that people are needing or looking to right now.”

Indeed, Mr. Big’s death began the Sex and the City spin-off on a sad note. Then, relationship drama — from Carrie and Aidan’s fraught reunion to Miranda and Che’s fizzling out — permeated much of Season 2. If King’s comments are any indication, Season 3 promises to be as bright and refreshing as Carrie’s go-to cosmopolitan.

Putting The “City” In Sex And The City

King also described the upcoming installment as “the most beautiful season,” noting one exciting change. “I think there’s more New York in And Just Like That Season 3 than there’s been in maybe the entire series,” he said, noting various locations such as the Met and Botanical Garden.

After reuniting with Aidan on Valentine’s Day, Carrie spent much of Season 2 in love-nest mode — getting reacquainted with her former flame in hotels, Che’s apartment, and the lavish new home she bought for them to share. Regardless of where that relationship stands in Season 3, it’s clear that Carrie will get out more in this new era.

In fact, Sarah Jessica Parker previously teased a “really robust and exciting” Season 3 during her appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in December, per Variety.

“Carrie has a wonderful storyline,” she said. “The story takes some big swings and we fold some big ideas into those big swings. Some of the male characters are back, and there are some new men.”

While fans will have to wait for a trailer for more specific details, the countdown is officially on — and it sounds like there’s a lot to look forward to in Season 3.