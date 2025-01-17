So, how’s that five-year break treating Carrie and Aidan? That’s the big question heading into And Just Like That... Season 3. Ever since he told Carrie he needed to be home with his son, Wyatt, through his teenage years, fans have wondered how the newly reunited (again) couple would fare under such an arrangement. Even those who make the show were a bit uncertain.

“What I loved even in the writers’ room, there were six different versions of what she agreed to,” showrunner Michael Patrick King recently told Entertainment Weekly. “When I knew there was still a gray area, I knew that we had a potential great field to plow and figure out.”

While a return date for And Just Like That... hasn’t been announced yet, new photos of the upcoming season might hint at Carrie and Aidan’s fate.

Virginia Is For What?

After Max posted a preview of Season 3 snaps on Instagram, several fans took to the comments to point out an intriguing detail. If you look closely at the image of Carrie and Seema in a kitchen, you’ll spot a “Virginia is for lovers” postcard stuck to the fridge.

“That’s Aidan’s house!!! there is a postcard on the fridge!!!!!!” one fan wrote.

A New Home Enters The Chat

While several fans agreed on Reddit that it might be Aidan’s kitchen, others weren’t so sure. For example, why would Seema visit Aidan’s family home in Virginia? As one fan pointed out of the touristy postcard: “No one in [Virginia] puts those up in their homes.”

It could theoretically be Carrie’s new apartment, which she found at the end of Season 2. However, her lavish new abode spans two floors, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms — and the kitchen from the new photo seems smaller and more quaint than the rest of her digs.

One fan suggested that Carrie might have “decided to buy/rent a small place in Virginia” so as to be near Aidan while still maintaining space from his family.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

At the end of Season 2, Carrie said she’d be open to visiting Virginia to spend time with Aidan. Granted, he shut that down — “I’d only be thinking of you,” he said, suggesting Carrie would be a distraction. But who knows? Maybe things have changed.

Since Seema is included in the photo, perhaps the new kitchen is part of the Hamptons home she and Carrie discussed renting in Season 2.

No matter what, the appearance of a “Virginia is for lovers” postcard is a good sign that Carrie and Aidan are still together — even if they’re working through the logistics. After all, this is the same Carrie who brought a beret and French fries to Mr. Big’s house when he was moving to Paris on Sex and the City. When dealing with a long-distance beau, she loves a thematic touch.