Over six months after And Just Like That... Season 2 concluded, fans still can’t get over Aidan Shaw’s five-year ultimatum. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) sold her iconic Upper East Side apartment to move into a new townhouse with Aidan (John Corbett)... only for him to say they needed to wait five years, until his son becomes an adult, before they can finally be together.

It was a finale that left fans dismayed, and according to one Reddit theory, Aidan might have had a devious ulterior motive.

On Season 4 of Sex and the City, Aidan bought Carrie’s place and the unit next door, with plans to renovate both into one huge apartment (well, for New York standards). After Carrie breaks up with him (again), Charlotte comes to the rescue by selling her old engagement ring and giving Carrie the funds to buy her apartment back, which likely came as a surprise to Aidan.

“I don't think Aidan had planned that she was going to buy her apartment, much less even be able to come up with her half like the contract or whatever it was said,” the Redditor speculated.

Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That... Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Over 20 years and two marriages later, Aidan and Carrie found their way back to each other on AJLT. But when they tried to move in together yet again, Aidan said he was too traumatized to even step into Carrie’s apartment, so they had to figure out another solution.

This time, the roles were reversed, with Carrie buying their new place: a Gramercy Park townhouse with enough room for Aidan’s kids to stay over. She was so confident in this move that she even sold her apartment to her downstairs neighbor Lysette for a steal.

However, on her last night in the apartment, Aidan finally stepped foot inside to drop the five-year bomb. However, it was too late for Carrie to switch gears, so she still moved into her new place the next morning, with just her belongings and new cat, Shoe.

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That... Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Not only did Aidan get Carrie to promise they’d get back together (again) in five years, but he also managed to get her out of her original apartment. “It seems like he's getting revenge or something,” the Redditor said. “Almost like he's pissed Carrie married Big and wants to finally screw her out of her apartment?”

Some fans agreed, arguing that Aidan was “always manipulative” and that his torment over Carrie’s old place was “far too much.”

One user argued, “I think he never really got over his feelings for her, but he's one of those people who will allow someone to walk all over them but then silently resent it and let that resentment out in passive aggressive ways.”

However, other users don’t think Aidan thought that far ahead about a long-term revenge plan. And in one fan’s opinion, neither did the show’s writers, arguing that they don’t incorporate enough SATC lore into the new series as it is. But no matter what Aidan actually intended with Carrie, he somehow ended up winning.