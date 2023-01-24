The 2023 Oscar nominations were full of sad snubs and pleasant shocks, but perhaps nothing was more surprising than hearing Andrea Riseborough get announced as a nominee for Best Actress on Jan. 24. The British star received her first Oscar nomination for her role as a desolate lottery winner in To Leslie, a film that received a last-minute groundswell of support at the end of awards season campaigning. Nobody was more shocked than Riseborough: “I’m not entirely sure how the f*ck this happened,” she told Deadline.

“I’m astounded,” she added. “It’s such an unexpected ray of light. It was so hard to believe it might ever happen because we really hadn’t been in the running for anything else. Even though we had a lot of support, the idea it might actually happen seemed so far away.”

Although nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, Riseborough was snubbed by every other show during awards season, making her a longshot compared to contenders like Till’s Danielle Deadwyler and The Woman King’s Viola Davis, who was nominated for the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, and BAFTA but got shut out for the 95th Academy Awards. However, it seems that Hollywood was suddenly very determined to get Riseborough a nomination.

How Did Andrea Riseborough Earn Her Oscar Nomination For To Leslie?

Just weeks before the nominations announcement, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that A-listers like Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Edward Norton, and Sarah Paulson all held screenings of To Leslie as part of an impromptu awards season campaign. Gwyneth Paltrow also held a screening and called the film “a masterpiece,” adding that Riseborough should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” Riseborough was surprised but honored by the level of support, telling THR that “it’s almost embarrassing to talk about.”

To Leslie first premiered at the South by Southwest festival in March 2022, but had very little action until its limited release in October, where it only earned $27,000 at the box office. However, Riseborough and director Michael Morris felt motivated to do anything within their means to promote the film after hearing the emotional responses from viewers who did watch and connect with it. As a result, they reportedly turned to celebrity friends to raise awareness, and they personally made sure that it was uploaded onto the Academy’s screening portal.

Still, their grassroots efforts didn’t measure up to huge, expensive campaigns meticulously planned by studios. According to Deadline, To Leslie is now among the lowest-grossing movies to get an Oscar nod, but Riseborough is hopeful more people will watch it now. “The response we’ve had all along has been so personal from people,” she said. “It felt like there was a scope for it to touch so many people. It felt like the most natural thing in the world to do, to keep talking about it even if people weren’t very interested in it because as soon as they watched the film, they became instantly interested and couldn’t shake off the story. The film really drove itself in that way.”