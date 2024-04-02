Bette Midler is ready for her RHOBH diamond. On March 30, the actor and singer took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed interest in joining the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, much to the excitement of reality TV fans.

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills?” she asked. “I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s***. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH”

Responding to Midler’s post, the official Bravo X account wrote, “Talk about a glorious crossover” along with a winking face and diamond emoji, referencing the show’s logo. Bravo maestro and Real Housewives host, Andy Cohen, also responded to the post, commenting, “It’s time!”

Midler later brainstormed her potential RHOBH tagline, which castmates read out during the show’s opening titles. “I think my tagline should be, ‘Those Beaches don’t know what’s about to hit ‘em!!” she wrote, referring to her 1988 movie Beaches.

On April 1, Cohen again addressed Midler’s recent post, telling listeners of his SiriusXM radio show that “she would be the grand dame of Beverly Hills in a second!”

Annemarie Wiley, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Crystal Minkoff, and Garcelle Beauvais. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Andy Has His Doubts

While excited at the prospect of the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner joining the reality TV franchise, Cohen isn’t convinced Midler is the right fit for reality television.

“My only concern as I was really thinking this through is I don't know that she would love us just showing up with cameras running, gunning her,” he explained, adding that she would likely request a hefty paycheck. “I mean, Bette Midler is a superstar,” he continued. “How much would that cost because she said she wants to make a lot of money to s*** talk.”

Despite Cohen’s concerns, RHOBH fans were quick to comment on the possibility of Midler joining the reality franchise, which also currently stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais.

“I would pay to see this,” one viewer wrote under Midler’s post. “I’d watch that season,” another commented, while one fan added, “We need queen Bette on RHOBH ASAP.”