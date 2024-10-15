From the rumored sequel to The Devil Wears Prada to her upcoming return to Genovia in The Princess Diaries 3, Anne Hathaway is busy bringing back your favorite movies from the 2000s. Most recently, the Oscar winner proved she has an enduring soft spot for yet another nostalgic title: Ella Enchanted.

No, there’s no buzz about a sequel to the 2004 fantasy film, but during an Oct. 14 event supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, Hathaway channeled Ella with a performance of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

A Nostalgic Nod

As seen in fan-uploaded footage from Broadway Rallies for Kamala, Hathaway endorsed Harris, while also acknowledging those who haven’t decided on their vote. “Especially in an election like this, when passions are rightly so intense — because the stakes couldn’t be higher — it’s still very important to remember that you have to meet people where they are at,” she said.

To “make a little space” for undecided voters, she wanted to “contemplate a question that they might be struggling with.” That question could be found at the start of “Somebody to Love,” which Hathaway began singing, “Can anybody find me somebody to love?”

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hathaway then dove into a lively performance of the Queen anthem, which she famously performed in front of an audience of giants in Ella Enchanted. Twenty years ago, her character was compelled to sing the song due to her curse of obedience. But this time around, the heroine was calling her own shots.

As the number drew to a close, Hathaway reminded the audience of the importance of voting and finding an issue they’re passionate about. “Maybe the ‘somebody’ you love is you,” she said. “You’ve got to vote for yourself, America.”

Her Reminder To Voters

This isn’t the first time Hathaway has encouraged fans to get involved in the upcoming election. In September, she nudged viewers to register to vote in a “What’s in my bag?” video. In a recent #OOTD post, she shared her plans for the big day — she opted for an absentee ballot — and reminded followers to finalize their own.

The day after Hathaway delivered her rousing performance of “Somebody to Love,” she woke up with an ASMR video detailing the steps to her morning coffee (which looks exquisite). She paired her mug with a simple, sticky-note reminder: “20 DAYS UNTIL THE ELECTION!”