Fans have been ready for a third Princess Diaries film since credits rolled on the second — walking out of the theater with a budding crush and maybe Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway” playing like a music video in their heads.

Now, the return to Genovia is officially happening. Anne Hathaway announced a third movie in an Oct. 4 social media post, reciting an excited “Shut up!” à la her character from the franchise, Princess-turned-Queen Mia Thermopolis. Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Adele Lim will direct, and filming takes place next year, per The Hollywood Reporter.

There’s already a lot to be excited about, but the sequel announcement has left viewers with one big question. Will Mia be accompanied by one of her love interests from the original films? If so, who will it be: Robert Schwartzman as Michael Moscovitz or Chris Pine as Nicholas Devereaux?

Team Pine Has Spoken

Perhaps the most obvious pick for a returning beau is Pine as Nicholas Devereaux, who helped define enemies-to-lovers romance for a generation of young viewers. In The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Mia was expected to enter into an arranged marriage to become queen.

However, that plan was complicated (and ultimately averted) after she fell for the charming young lord, who was not her fiancé.

Walt Disney/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Though they didn’t marry by the film's end, Nicholas did profess his love for Mia, and she seemed to be on the same page.

Several fans voiced their support for Pine to return. After all, the actor’s star has only risen in the two decades since Royal Engagement, which was his first feature film.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) joked, “If they have to drag Chris Pine by his man bun & Boost Mobile flip phone to the set of Princess Diaries SO BE IT.”

Another suggested Pine’s style evolution be reflected in his character, which... yes please.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

One fan begged the studio not to “ruin” the sequel by omitting Pine, and another said they’d “protest” if he weren’t a part of the new film.

So, what does Pine have to say about the speculation? “Honestly, I don’t know anything about it. I think it’s fantastic,” he recently told Today. He also playfully suggested, “Call Disney, call Bob Iger,” seemingly signaling he’d be interested if the offer were extended to him.

Of course, several fans weren’t quite convinced that Pine knew nothing about the sequel’s production. (It wouldn’t be the first time an actor has fibbed about their return to a beloved franchise.) As one commenter put it in response to Pine’s Today interview, “He better be trying to cover up the fact that they’re already filming in this clip because he just HAS to be in it!!!!!!”

Don’t Forget About Michael...

While there’s lots of support for Pine, a vocal contingent of Princess Diaries fans hope for a different love interest to return: Michael Moscovitz, Mia’s adorable high-school crush, to whom she gifted the iconic M&M “SORRY” pizza.

He was the first to support Mia’s princess makeover, even when his sister (and Mia’s best friend) Lilly was critical of it. However, he was a fan long before the straight hair and tiara. As Mia told Michael in the first film: “You saw me when I was invisible.” Aww!

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sadly, Mia shared an update in Royal Engagement that she and Michael were “just friends,” since he and his band left to tour the country.

Despite his departure, several fans are hoping for a rekindled romance. “genuinely, if michael isn’t in princess diaries 3, my disappointment will know no bounds,” one wrote on X.

Another shared a glimpse at what modern Michael Moscovitz might look like in the sequel. “everybody saying they want Chris Pine back for Princess Diaries 3... I want her to end up with Michael Moscovitz!!!!!!”

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Schwartzman — who is part of the band Rooney — has lately been more involved in the behind-the-scenes side of filmmaking, most recently serving as director on The Good Half and producer on The Last Showgirl.

However, in a July interview with Fathom Events, Schwartzman opened up about whether he’d be interested in returning for the then-rumored sequel.

“Yeah, of course. Like, if they want to go make another movie — I feel like I was lucky that I got to be part of this movie that was really impactful, that meant a lot to people,” he said. “It would be fun. It would be pretty wild after all of these years to get to go back, and work with that same team. You feel like you’re at home, when you’re with people that you shared an experience with that was so important.”